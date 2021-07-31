Daily Journal staff report
At 11 a.m. Aug. 7, Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting a Community Outreach Parade. The parade will start at Kankakee Junior High School — located at 2111 Crestwood St., Kankakee — and will end at the church — located at 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee.
There will be free food, water and soda. Donations are accepted and can be sent to Pleasant Grove Missonary Baptist Church, 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901 or by calling Pastor Ernest Rucker at 815-549-2327.