Baptist church to celebrate 95th anniversary
KANKAKEE — Second Baptist Church will celebrate its 95th church anniversary this Saturday and Sunday, saying “Let’s celebrate God’s goodness for 95 years!” The celebration’s theme will be taken from Psalms 31:19 — “Oh how great is thy goodness, which thou hast laid up for them that fear thee; which thou hast wrought for them that trust in thee before the son of men!”
On Saturday, from 1 to 6 p.m., the church presents Taste of Second Baptist Church with free barbecue and lots of desserts. Then on Sunday, starting at 10:30 a.m., there will be an outdoor worship service. You’re asked to bring a chair and umbrella, if desired.
Hand-sanitizing stations will be available and face masks will be required.
Those attending will be asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
The church is located at 717 N. Wildwood Ave. and led by Pastor Tyler J. Prude.
We Stand for Christ Ministries wants
to make a difference
We Stand for Christ Ministries is looking to help the homeless and those less fortunate of Kankakee County.
To do so, it needs your help. The ministry offers removal of scrap, appliances, household items, as well as estate and foreclosure clean-outs.
The ministry also accepts cash donations, to help others.
For more information, call or text 815-954-4548 or 763-300-3149.
No More Excuses meeting held
every Monday
Kankakee Community No More Excuses meeting, hosted by We Stand for Christ Ministries, meets from 5:30-6:45 every Monday at Jeffers Park, 221 W. Water St., Kankakee
Facilitators will be Alonzo Cephus, James Banks and Minster James Smith.
If you need a ride, please allow 24 hours notice.
The purpose of the meeting, No More Excuse, is to overcome, to encourage, challenge and inspire others to find solutions to their issues in life. This meeting, No More Excuses, is spiritually based in Proverbs 4:23.
For more information, call 815-573-5463 or 763-300-3149.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!