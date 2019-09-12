Zion Gate MBC celebrating anniversary
Zion Gate Missionary Baptist Church, 752 E. Oak St., Kankakee, will be celebrating their 61st Church Anniversary on Sunday.
The biblical text and theme for the program is: “Building a Strong Foundation” Matthew 16:18.
United worship service begins at 10:30 a.m. with guest speaker, Pastor Lori Holmes and the Caldwell Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church.
Coal City Methodist to host craft and vendor show
Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, will host their craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday in the fellowship hall at the church.
Crafters and vendors are still needed. Spaces and tables are available for $30. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged. If interested, contact Millerat at 815-530-5933 or the church at 815-634-8670. Admission for shoppers will be $1, and breakfast and lunch will also be available to purchase.
Watseka UM women’s group holding rummage sale
The Watseka United Methodist Women’s group is planning a rummage sale on Sept. 13-14. The sale will be open noon to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturfday. The church is at 301 S. Fourth Street, Watseka.
The rummage sale offers clothing and household goods at reasonable prices. All proceeds from the sale support mission projects of the United Methodist Women.
Asbury United Methodist Church Fresh Start begins
Sunday Afternoon Fresh Start Service begins at 5 p.m. Sunday at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee. The one-hour service of praise and prayer will feature contemporary music and conversation. Nursery care for young children will be provided. Older kids (5 years old to sixth grade) will participate in “Grub Club,” which will feature worship through music and activities.
Asbury United Methodist Church is at 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call the church office at 815-933-4408.
