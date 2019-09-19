Pastoral anniversary celebration at Caldwell Chapel
There will be a pastoral anniversary celebration for the Rev. Lori K. Holmes, of Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church. The them is: “Continuing What Hath Begun,” Philippians 1:6.
Services are at 10 a.m. Sunday. Guests are Elder Carl Randle and Fair Haven Church of God in Christ; 3 p.m., the Rev. Ronald Bartlett and Zion Gate Missionary Baptist Church.
The Rev. Montele A. Crawford and Morning Star Baptist Church and other guests and officials will be there.
Speakers set for Westbrook Church of the Nazarene
Phil and Denise Anderson will be speaking at the 10:40 a.m. Sunday at Westbrook Church of the Nazaren, 900 W. Jeffery St. in Kankakee.
They will be speaking about their new assignment to co-direct Cactus Nazarene Ministry Center in Cactus, Texas.
Ford Iroquois Deanery Fall Institute is Sept. 28
The Ford Iroquois Deanery Council of Catholic Women Fall Gathering will be held Sept. 28 at St. Edmund’s Parish, 219 E. Locust Street in Watseka.
The morning will begin with a 9 a.m. Mass in the church. Brunch will follow in the church basement. The program, Women of the Church, will be presented by Sister Linda Hatton.
Completed dress for the Dress a Girl Around the World project will be accepted. Completed lap robes for hospice patients will also be collected.
All women of the Ford Iroquois Deanery are invited to attend.
Morning Star Baptist to host wellness fair
Morning Star Baptist Church, will host a health and wellness fair and American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Morning Star Community Center, across the street from the church.
Admission is free. The event will include: blood donations, healthy cooking demonstrations, fire safety, police presence, bouncy house, a massage therapist, tips on exercising and more.
For more information, contact the church at 815-939-2100.
New Vision holding sale
New Vision will be holding an indoor-outdoor sale for the women’s department from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday at 1501 E. Merchant St. For more information, call 815-231-6756.
