New Vision holding food pantry
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church will havei ts food pantray from 10 a.m.-noon Friday at the church at 1501 E. Merchant St. It’s first come, first served.
For more information, call 815-231-6756.
Gospel Harmonettes to sing Sunday
The Gospel Harmonettes with special guest Donnie Darryl and The Joy Boyz will perform at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the House of Prayer, 1309 E. Court St. in Kankakee.
A free will offering will be accepted. Also expected to sing are the Burtis Sisters and the Burtis Boys, of Kankakee, the Good Spirits, of Hopkins Park, and the St. Anne Woods Choir.
The Second Baptist Church celebrating pastoral anniversary
The Second Baptist Church, 717 N. Wildwood Ave. in Kankakee is celebrating this weekend the 25th Pastoral Anniversary, honoring Pastor Tyler J. Prude & first lady Evelyn Prude.
A banquet will be held from 5-10 p.m. Satyrdat at the Kankakee Country Club.
At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the Rev. Victor Thomas will speak, and at 4 p.m. the Rev. George Waddles will speak.
For more information or to purchase a ticket to the banquet, call the church office at 815-939-2421.
Public square Rosary Rally to be held
A public square Rosary Rally will begin at noon Sunday at St. Margaret Mary Church on Main Street in Herscher.
Join in praying for our nation. Please bring a lawn chair. For more information, call Jackie Eberle at 815-421-4048. In case of inclement weather, it will be moved into the church hall.
Visionary Marriage Conference is Saturday
A Visionary Marriage Conference is being held from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Peoples Church, 6644 N. 1000W Road (Career Center Road) Bourbonnais.
The guest speaker is author Dr. Rob Rienow. Complimentary breakfast and lunch provided.
Sessions include: The Power of Forgiveness; God’s Call to Husbands; God’s Call to Wives; the Power of Multi-Generational Vision; and Two Becoming One.
Register at PeoplesChurchToday.org. For more information, call 815-468-1900.
St. John Paul II holding craft and vendor show
St. John Paul II Craft and Vendor Show will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at Lisieux Center, 371 N. St. Joseph, Kankakee.
More than 25 crafts and vendors are expected, and food by MiaBellas Wood Fire Pizza Truck will be for sale. Funds benefit the Kankakee Food Pantry, Azzarelli Free Clinic, Shepherds Clothing Closet and Free Tutoring Program.
Annual lasagna dinner is at Asbury UMC
The United Methodist Women will serve lasagna dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 17 at Asbury United Methodist Church (handicap accessible), 196 S. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee.
The event will also feature baked goods, books and Rada knives for sale. Tickets, available at the door, are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and younger.
For more information, call the church office at 815-933-4408.
Manteno UMC holding steak supper
The Manteno United Methodist Church will host its 53rd annual Swiss Steak Supper from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Manteno High School, 443 N. Maple St.
The menu will include swiss steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, salad bar, dessert and drink. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12. Children younger than 6 are free. Carry outs will be available.
Tickets are available from church members, by calling the church office at 815-468-3722 or at the door.
