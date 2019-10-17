Pleasant Grove holding homecoming celebration
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 487 N. Fairmont St. in Kankakee is hosting Pleasant Grove Homecoming Celebration this weekend
It’s billed as “Never too far away to come back home, A time for unity, fellowship and love.” The pastor is the Rev. Ernest Rucker.
There will be a musical at 6 p.m. Saturday with guest choirs from Shiloh Full Gospel and Greater New Hope.
Sunday Services is at 10:45 a.m. by guest, the Rev. J. Phillip Carroll and Greater Shepherd Baptist Church from Indianapolis, Ind.
Lunch will be served following service.
Annual lasagna dinner is at Asbury UMC
The United Methodist Women will serve lasagna dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Asbury United Methodist Church (handicap accessible), 196 S. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee.
The event will also feature baked goods, books and Rada knives for sale. Tickets, available at the door, are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and younger.
For more information, call the church office at 815-933-4408.
Manteno UMC holding steak supper
The Manteno United Methodist Church will host its 53rd annual Swiss Steak Supper from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Manteno High School, 443 N. Maple St.
The menu will include swiss steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, salad bar, dessert and drink. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12. Children younger than 6 are free. Carry outs will be available.
Tickets are available from church members, by calling the church office at 815-468-3722 or at the door.
