Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary holding prayer breakfast
The Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary will be holding a prayer breakfast from 9-10:30 a.m. March 12 at the One Heart One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. State Route 113 in Kankakee.
The presenters will be Kelly Johnson and Deb Kelsey-Davis, and they will discuss caregiving. Freewill donations will be accepted.
For reservations, call Sr. Mary Stella at 815-935-0800.
Aebleskiver Dinner to be held at Zion Lutheran Church
An Aebleskiver Dinner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 N. Maple St., Clifton.
The dinner is served family-style with sausage patties and applesauce. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children (3-12). Children 3 and younger eat free.
Bake goods will be available, too. The dinner is sponsored by the Zion LYO group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!