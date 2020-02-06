Mt. Olive MBC hosting men’s worship, honoring founding mothers
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Fairview Drive in Bradley is hosting a men’s worship service at 10 a.m. Saturday. The speaker will be Raymond Mosby, pastor Green Grove Missionary Church in Chicago.
The church will honor founding mothers Connie Booker and Ella Rowe at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church. Dinner will be served immediately after service. The pastor is Clarence Dailey.
Asbury UMC holding pancake breakfast
The choirs of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee are serving pancakes for breakfast and lunch from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. All-you-can-eat plain and blueberry pancakes, sausage, applesauce, juice and a beverage will be served.
Tickets, available at the door, are $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 6 to 12 and under 6 free.
Asbury United Methodist Church,196 S. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 815-933-4408.
