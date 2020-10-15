Help sew dresses for girls in Africa
KANKAKEE — First Baptist Church of Kankakee will host a “Little Dresses of Africa” sewing day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the church, 1756 W. Route 113, Kankakee.
The community is invited to help sew pillow case dresses for girls in Africa and all over the world. Please bring a sack lunch.
If you don’t sew, there are other things you can do to help. For more information, call Madonna Raiche at 815-592-2534.
Congregations to meet for Pastor Appreciation Sunday
The congregations of Trinity United Methodist Church, Bradley EUB and Aroma Park United Methodist will meet together at Trinity United Methodist at 936 S. Third Ave. in Kankakee Sunday for Pastor Appreciation Sunday. The service begins at 9:30 a.m. Masks are required.
Wesley UM to host Trunk R Treat
Wesley United Methodist Church at 500 N. Cleveland St. in Bradley is holding a drive-thru Trunk R Treat from 2-4 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the north parking lot.
Everyone is invited to stop by for some candy and enjoy the fun.
