Manteno lights up (copy)

Chase Derossett, of Manteno, chats with Santa during 2019’s Christmas in Manteno.

 Daily Journal photos/Tiffany Blanchette

Daily Journal staff report

The Village of Manteno is kicking off the holiday season with the 9th Annual Christmas in Manteno on Saturday, Dec. 4. The event begins at 3 p.m. with the Chamber of Commerce Holiday Business Walk going until 5:45 p.m., ending just in time for the 6 p.m. Lighting of Main Street Ceremony.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 3:45 p.m. by “Sleighing Down Main” to then visit the kids from 4 to 8 p.m. at Santa’s house at the Square on Second. Complimentary rides on Santa’s Sleigh will be available.

At 3:30 p.m. at the Fountain on the Square, watch a live Ice Sculpture demonstration. Walk through Christmas Tree Lane decorated by local businesses and pay to vote for your favorite tree — proceeds will go to the winning tree’s non-profit of choice. The Bennett-Curtis Food Truck will be located at the Square on Second during the event.

Live music performances include The River Valley Pipes & Drums, Dance Alive!, MHS Chamber Singers, MHS Jazz Band and Holiday Acoustic Musician, Todd Hazelrigg.

For more information, go to villageofmanteno.com or facebook.com/VillageofManteno.