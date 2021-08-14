Daily Journal staff report
Choices Youth Outreach International is celebrating its 7th anniversary on Aug. 28. Choices is structured to empower the youth population in local communities to find their confidence, their purpose and their greatness.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Martin Luther King Park, located at 1099-1154 E. Maple St., Kankakee. The day will feature food, awards, an open mic, raffles, giveaways and more.
The event is free and open to the public. Organizers seeks donations (either monetary or food) and volunteers. For more information, contact Maurice Shelton at 815-386-3246.