Daily Journal staff report
Xline Shotgun Club’s Chip & Crack’s Youth Instructional League ended with a youth 25 target event. There were four classes with gold and silver medals for each class, followed by a 40-target parent/child event.
Awards in Class A were as follows: Alister Stone, of Grant Park, received gold; Nolan Lewke, of Momence, received silver. Class B: Jasper Cansler, of Grant Park, received gold; Isaiah Stone, of Grant Park, received silver.
Class C needed a 10-target shoot-off round to decide the gold-medal winner. Connor Greene, of Manteno, won gold, and Luke Phillips, of St. Anne, won silver. Class D: Joey Mathias, of Homer Glen, received gold; Dakota Lewke, of Momence, received silver.
In the parent/child division, Alister and Brian Stone and Isaiah and Brian Stone tied. In the high school class, gold was awarded to Jasper and Curtis Cansler, and silver was awarded to Nolan Lewke and Marcus.
In Class C, gold was awarded to Connor and Chad Greene; silver was awarded to Luke and Jacob Phillips. In Class D, gold was awarded to Dakota Lewke and Marcus; silver was awarded to Joey Mathias and Jennifer Mirocha.
After the trophies were awarded, all of the youth participants went outside for the “Annie Oakley.” Shooters are eliminated when a shooter misses a target, and the next shooter breaks that target. Four trophies were awarded in this event: gold, silver, bronze and the “Xline Rock.”
Gold was awarded to Joey Mathias; silver to Jasper Cansler; bronze to Alister Stone; “Xline Rock” to Nolan Lewke.
The Spring Chip & Crack youth instructional league will start in February. For more information, call 815-933-8989.