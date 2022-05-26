Children's Summer Food Program in Sun River Terrace Daily Journal staff report May 26, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ralph Bailey Community Center will conduct a Summer Food Service program for kids this summer. The center is located at 7219 E. Chicago St., Sun River Terrace. Breakfast times will run from 10 to 11 a.m.; from 1 to 2 p.m. will be lunch. The program will take place Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 2 to July 28.For more information, call Ken Shaw at 815-304-4498. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Meet the boys Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Meet the boys Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Best Bets: Week of May 25-31 Daily Journal staff report Best Bets: Week of May 25-31 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Local News Calendar of Events: May 18-24 Daily Journal staff report May 18, 2022 Find out what’s happening this week in the Kankakee County area with our weekly calendar. Advice articles Abuse victim can't get mother to see truth How to start a walking program and stay motivated Vinaigrette on the coffee table Clean up the cloudy headlight covers Downsizing plan not a good idea Husband's drinking puts family at risk and marriage in doubt How to help someone you love build a good credit score Long marriage in jeopardy after man's lies revealed Surprising ways to use cornstarch to save time and money Best senior travel discounts in 2022 What if no coupons are available? Magical solutions for challenging situations Delicious dessert tastes best shared with company Local Faces Local faces: May 14, 2022 Daily Journal staff report May 14, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife