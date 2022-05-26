Daily Journal logo

The Ralph Bailey Community Center will conduct a Summer Food Service program for kids this summer. The center is located at 7219 E. Chicago St., Sun River Terrace. 

Breakfast times will run from 10 to 11 a.m.; from 1 to 2 p.m. will be lunch. The program will take place Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 2 to July 28.

For more information, call Ken Shaw at 815-304-4498.

