Chicago Southland Film Festival

Audience members enjoy the Chicago Southland International Film Festival at Governors State University. The festival will return Oct. 13-15.

 Governors State University

Daily Journal staff report

University Park — “The Shame of Chicago: The Segregation of an American City” explores the origins of the city’s wealth gap between its Black and white residents and will be one of the films featured at this year’s Chicago Southland International Film Festival from Oct. 13-15. Tickets are on sale now.

With the five-part documentary, director, community activist and Chicago native Bruce Orenstein blazes a trail and shines a light on injustices in Chicago’s real estate market that began after World War II.

