Chicago Southland Film Festival

Audience members enjoy the Chicago Southland International Film Festival at Governors State University.

 Governors State University

UNIVERSITY PARK — The Chicago Southland International Film Festival (CSIFF) presented by Governors State University has announced that its annual flagship event will now take place in the spring. After a festival in October 2022 saw record attendance, the sixth annual festival will be held in April 2024.

“It was great to see a boost in turnout after a sluggish return to in-person events following COVID-19,” Joshua Young, Co-Founder and Programming & Operations Manager for the festival, said in news release. “We were delighted to see more filmmakers and community members coming out to support each other. We received an incredible amount of positive feedback this year.”

Despite the increase in attendance and positive feedback from filmmakers and attendees, Young and the festival committee felt that the busy fall festival scene in Chicagoland as well as the robust fall campus events calendar made it clear that a move was necessary.

