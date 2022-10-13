Central HS 'Beauty and the Beast'

The cast and crew of Central High School's production of "Beauty and the Beast."

 Photo provided

Central High School’s fall musical production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” features a cast of 43 CHS and John L. Nash Middle School students along with a full directorial staff and stage crew.

Their efforts will be presented live on stage in Central’s Miner Auditorium at 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 22 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Reserved advance tickets are available now for $7 by contacting Cheryl Weber at cweber@cusd4.org or by calling 815-694-2321 during regular school hours. Tickets the day of the show will cost $10 per seat.

“Beauty and the Beast” is a love story, a tale as old as time, that is also about finding your way in the world and redemption. Anna Winkel portrays Belle, and Lucas Gifford plays the Beast. Gaston, the village braggart who sets his sights on both Belle and the Beast, is played by Evan Donnelly. His sidekick, LaFou, is played by Dante Mumper with Nathan Kohn cast as Maurice, Belle’s father.

