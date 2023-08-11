GSU

Center for Performing Arts’ 2023-24 season • Oct. 8: Opera Up Close presents “Opera Titans: The Power and Passion of Verdi, Wagner, and Puccini.” • Oct. 13: “SUGAR SKULL! A Dia de Muertos Musical Adventure!” • Oct. 21: “Dearly Beloved…A Tribute to Prince” • Oct. 27: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show with a Live Shadow Cast and Audience Partici…pation!” • Nov. 2-5: GSU Theatre and Performance Studies presents “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen • Dec. 9: Lightwire Theater presents “A Very Electric Christmas” • Jan. 20: “Sons of Serendip” • Jan. 28: “Opera Up Close: A Winter’s Journey” (Schubert’s “Die Winterreise”) • Feb. 3: Muntu Dance Theatre and Deeply Rooted Dance Theater • March 2: The Second City – “She the People” • March 28 & 30: GSU Dance Company presents “Body Language: Cultural Storytelling Through Dance” • April 4-7: GSU Theatre and Performance Studies presents “The Exonerated by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen” • April 13: Orbert Davis’ Chicago Jazz Philharmonic: “Soul Migration.”

The Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University (the Center) has announced its 28th cultural 2023-24 season, “which promises a kaleidoscopic fusion of music, dance, comedy and theatre,” according to a news release.

