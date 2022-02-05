While Valentine’s Day offers an opportunity to celebrate that “special someone,” the recent adoption of Galentine’s Day allows for the celebration of one’s gal pals. And there are several opportunities to gather the gals for local celebration.
Ladies’ Bunco Night
At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the Herscher Legion Community Center (102 S. Oak St., Herscher), enjoy a ladies’ night out playing games of Bunco. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the cost to play is $5 per person.
Organizers request that participants bring a snack to share. There will be a 50/50 raffle as well as a door prize drawing, and a cash bar will be open.
Bunco is a dice game generally played with 12 or more players, divided into groups of four, trying to score points while taking turns rolling three dice in a series of six rounds. A bunco is achieved when a person rolls three-of-a-kind and all three numbers match the round number.
For more information, call 815-426-9867.
Galentine’s Day Grazing Class
At 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Steam Hollow Brewing Co. (450 S. Spruce St., Manteno), join Peggy Heck of Wild Irish Rose Grazing and learn how to make Charcuterie Grazing Boards. Participants are asked to come with a small cutting board and knife to make fruit stars. Tickets are $40 and include all food needed to make a board.
For tickets, go to square.link/u/m3kT5Iyo.
Galentines & Wine
At 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10, the Manteno Chamber of Commerce’s Women Supporting Women division is hosting a ladies night out at The Pub @ Midtown, 71 W. 1st St., Manteno. Enjoy a wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres and receive a wine tasting glass to take home. Must be 21 or over to attend.
For more information, go to mantenochamber.chambermaster.com/events or call 815-468-6226.
A Very MARVELous Galentine’s
From 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, a Marvel-themed Galentine’s event will be held at Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. State Route 50 in Bourbonnais. There will be a Marvel cosplay party, professional photos, love readings, karaoke, selfie stations, a dance party, tacos and other food options, sweets and more.
The event is hosted by Medusa’s Madhouse. For more information, call 281-254-5974 or medusa@medusasmadhouse.com.
Sweetheart Dance
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at 206 N. 6th Ave., St. Anne, St. Anne Pumpkin Festival organizers are hosting a Sweetheart Dance for ages 21 and up. Cover charge is $25 per person.
There will be a photo booth, a silent auction and reservations from DrawDown tickets. Adult beverages available for purchase while light snacks provided. John David Daily and James Travis, of the 44 Magnum Band, will perform.
For more information, call 815-427-8177.
Valentine’s Day Vendor Event
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at Northfield Square mall (1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais), there will be a Valentine’s Day craft show throughout the mall.
For more information or to apply to be a vendor, call 815-386-0278.
KVTA’s ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will be presenting a performance of “Peter and the Starcatcher” in KVTA’S Own Black Box Theatre located in the KVTA Studios, 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee. Tickets are available at the door, as well as online at KVTA.org, or by calling 815-935-8510.