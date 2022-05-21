Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, is offering several spring programs. Brand new is an offering of programs held in Spanish.
To register for a program, contact Kelli Coy at 815-933-7791 ext: 9910.
IN-PERSON PROGRAMS
Crafting Connections, Rainy Day Painting
From 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, at the Oak Ridge Clubhouse — 1000 Oak Ridge Dr., Manteno — there will be an opportunity to recreate artwork of a rainy-day umbrella. Participants will receive an 11x14 canvas, acrylic paints and paint brushes to complete the project. Open to Kankakee County residents only.
Bingocize, Fall Prevention Program
• Held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from May 31 to Aug. 4. The class will be held at the Oak Ridge Clubhouse — 1000 Oak Ridge Dr., Manteno.
• Held from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays June 21 through Aug. 25 at St. John Paul II Catholic Parish, 956 S. 10th Ave., Kankakee.
This is a 10-week health promotion program that combines the game of bingo with exercise. Play bingo and meet new people while learning about techniques to stay healthy and active.
Technology Literacy Class
From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, the new class will involve Catholic Charities in a special partnership with Josh Gregoire of Kankakee Community College to present a course on the basics of technology. Topics covered will be email, Microsoft teams and more. Register by June 28.
Tai Chi
Held from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays from May 4 through June 22 at Bourbonnais Park District Recreation Station, 770 E. Franklin St., Bradley.
To register, call the BTPD at 815-933-9905 or visit BTPD.org
This gentle exercise class designed for all fitness levels and consists of therapeutic Tai Chi chair exercises, full body stretching and a basic 9-form Tai Chi set. All with focus on balance and mobility with time for contemplation.
Crafting Connections, Decorative Beehive
Scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Bradley Public Library, 296 N Fulton, Bradley. Reserve your spot by Friday, May 27.
To make this craft, participants will be using a vase, rope, hot glue guns, and various accent pieces. Supplies will be provided for free. Participants must be 60 or older to participate.
Crafting Connections, Fourth of July Painting
From 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, June 27, at the Kankakee Valley Park District RecCenter,150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, join for a patriotic painting program. Reserve a spot by June 22.
Matter of Balance
Held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Fridays July 1 through Aug. 18 at Pembroke Senior Center, 4019 S. Wheeler Rd., Pembroke. Register by June 27.
Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities. A Matter of Balance is an award-winning fall prevention program designed to manage falls, increase activity levels and emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls.
PROGRAMS IN SPANISH
Bingocize, Nutrition en Espanol
• Cuándo: Martes y jueves por la tarde del 6/21/22 al 8/25/22
• Dónde: Parroquia de St. Juan Pablo II, 956 S. 10th Ave., Kankakee
• Horario: De 1:00 p.m. a 2:30 p.m.
Para reservar su lugar, llame a Lupita Sorich al 815-933-7791 extensión 9908 antes del viernes, 17 de Junio.
Esta clase es para personasmayores de 60 años de edad queviven en el condano de Kankakee.
Conexión a través dela artesanía- Pintura de Mosaico con Acuarelas
• Cuando: viernes, 10 de junio del 2022
• Hora: 2:00 a 4:00 PM
• Donde: Iglesia Católica St. John Paul II, 956 S. 10th Ave., Kankakee
Catholic Charities lo invita a pasar unatarde divertida hacienda artesanías. Vamos a crear un mosaico usando unlienzo grueso, pinturas de acuarelas yadhesivo.
Esta clase es gratis para personas de60 años o más. Reserve su lugar llamándole a Lupita al 815-933-7791 ext. 9908 antes del lunes, 6 de junio.