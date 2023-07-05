As Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism gears up for its July 16 fundraiser, Celebrating Artists With Autism in Memory of Jude Whipple, the Daily Journal’s Life section has been featuring artists from the gallery.

The fundraiser is set for 1-7 p.m. at the Grant Park Community Center, where there will be music, food, raffles, a silent auction and additional activities.

Participating at the gallery for the past five years is Caitlin Philips, 15, of St. Anne. The gallery, at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, is a place where individuals with autism can learn, create and sell art.

