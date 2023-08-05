Momence Gladiolus Fest (copy)
The 84th Momence Gladiolus Festival queen Madison Brough and princess Layla Jo Plakas greet the crowd in 2022 in Momence. There are nine queen candidates and six princess candidates for this year’s coronation.

 Daily Journal/File

The 85th annual Momence Gladiolus Festival kicks off Wednesday evening with the Queen and Princess Coronation on the high school football field.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and admission is free. This year, there are nine queen candidates and six princess candidates.

Candidates this year include: Kyrie Brudnicki, Kali Coulter, Harper Duhigg, Sammantha Guelle, Katie Gutierrez, Julionna Jarrett, Cassidy Jecmen, Madison Jecmen, A’Miracle Johnson, Jada Moss, Jocelyn Ortiz, Aleeah Pippin, Hailey Rivard, Emeree Roberts and Mira Suprenant.

