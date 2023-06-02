Camp Invention (copy)

Camp Invention participant Jenna Strawson, 11, test runs her motorized car in the hallway at Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center in 2021. Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 hosts the national STEM-focused program every year to a full turnout.

 Daily Journal photos/Tiffany Blanchette

Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp program, is coming to Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 the week of June 12.

A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades kindergarten through sixth to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems.

Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship — all in a fun and engaging environment.

Recommended for you