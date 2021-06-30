June 30 — July 1
COVID-19 vaccine clinics
The Iroquois County Public Health Department will be offering first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses by appointment or walk-in from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Pfizer doses on Thursday for those 12 and up. Located at 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka.
» co.iroquois.il.us/offices/health-department, 815-432-2483.
July 2
Wilmington fireworks
At 8:30 p.m., the City of Wilmington will be hosting a fireworks show to kickoff Independence Day weekend. The fireworks show is free and open to the public at North Island Park, at IL-53 and N. Park St., Wilmington.
815-476-2175
July 3
Watseka Fourth of July Parade
The City of Watseka is sponsoring the Fourth of July parade, of which the staff of the Iroquois County Public Health Department will be the “Proud to be an American” Grand Marshal. The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Belmont Avenue.
815-432-2416
Manteno Fireworks show
At 9:15 p.m., the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club will be hosting a fireworks show at 851 N. Main St., Manteno. There is limited parking on the property, but ample seating. The Southside Social Club will be performing on the patio before and after the fireworks.
815-468-8635, mantenoclub@outlook.com
July 4
East Kankakee Farmers’ Market
The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of the month at 657 E. Court St. The events are hosted by Kankakee County Community Services, Inc.
Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair
The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society will host Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo, 213 W. 4000South Road, Kankakee.
815-935-5278, lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com
Kankakee Fourth of July fireworks
The City of Kankakee will host the annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive. Gates will open at 4 p.m. The price of admission is $20 per carload.
815-933-0502
Will County Fairgrounds July 4 laser show
At 9 p.m., there will be a special drive-thru laser show at the Will County Fairgrounds, 710 S. West St., Peotone. This is part of the summer-long Cabin Fever Laser Show series that includes music set to lasers with special effects and visual choreography.
Purchase tickets: visit cabinfeverlasershow.com.
July 5
Ocean Life Crafts Camp
Registration deadline for the July 17 Ocean Life Theme Arts and Crafts Camp. For ages 5-10, through Kankakee Valley Park District; 1:30-3:30 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. $40 per child.
kvpd.com, 815-939-1311
July 6
Nature Quest
Students ages 6-10 learn about many aspects of the outdoors including the ecosystem, soil, plants, bugs and more, from the Kankakee County Soil and Water Conservation District and Kankakee Valley Park District. Weekly sessions Tuesdays July 6-27, 10-11 a.m., Bird Park. Cost $40 for all four sessions.
kvpd.com, 815-939-1311
2021 Senior Citizens’ Picnic
Bourbonnais Township Park District will be hosting “an old fashion summer picnic” at Perry Farm. The evening kicks off at 4:30 p.m. and consists of carriage rides, dinner and a concert. The cost is $15 per person.
More info: register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ilbourbonnais.wsc/search.html