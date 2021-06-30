Editor's pick: Cheeseburgers and Fireworks

July 2

Cheeseburgers and fireworks? Was there ever a greater combination? Find out for yourself on Friday, July 2 at the Aroma Park Boat Club.

Organizers are expecting big crowds to gather for good eats, good music and a great fireworks show.

Food will be available starting at 5 p.m. with the fireworks set for 9:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., The South Side Social Club will be performing.

Facebook @aromaparkboatclub, 815-939-9478