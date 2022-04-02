Caleb’s Prayer Foundation will be hosting its 12th annual car show on May 22 at Phillips Auto Group of Bradley, 1400 Locke Drive, Bourbonnais.
The event supports the Foundation’s purpose of helping families in Kankakee and Iroquois counties who are going through cancer treatment.
From 9 to 11 a.m., show cars can begin registration and display. Registration fee for show cars is $20. At noon, spectators can enter for free. Food will be made on-site and will be available for purchase. At 3 p.m., trophies will be awarded. The rain date is June 5.
Caleb’s Prayer Foundation was formed to honor the memory of Caleb Hoggins. Caleb died on May 12, 2014, at the age of 15, following a battle with cancer (his second cancer diagnosis).
Caleb was known for his infectious laughter. He was a loving and caring young man who looked out for others. He loved to build with Legos, listen to music from the 80’s and hang out with family and friends.
A freshman at Central High School in Clifton, he dreamed of becoming a chef.
The Caleb’s Prayer Foundation is a 501c3 charity organization. Since its formation, the CPF has donated over $66,795 to local families impacted by cancer. The money has been used to:
• Purchase new furniture for a family whose son had just been diagnosed with cancer to replace furniture that was damaged with mold in the flooding in the spring of 2015.
• Pay utilities for a family whose only caregiver had to be in the hospital with her son who was also battling cancer. He has since passed.
• Aid in the funeral/burial expenses of a mother who lost her battle to cancer
• Aid a family in building memories whose daughter was in her final stages of cancer. That family now is learning how to live without her beautiful smile.
• Aid a family when the father lost his battle with cancer. The mom also battled cancer.
• Aid a family whose son was battling cancer for the third time. He has since passed.