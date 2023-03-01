Back for the 13th year is the annual car show by Caleb’s Prayer Foundation, whose mission is to help local families affected by cancer. The event is held each year in memory of Caleb Hoggins, who passed on May 12, 2014.

The event will be held May 21 at Phillips Auto Group of Bradley, 1400 Locke Drive, Bourbonnais. The rain date will be June 4.

Registration runs from 9-11 a.m., and cars must be parked by 11:30 a.m. to be judged. Registration is $20 per entry. There will be free event T-shirts for the first 30 to pre-register by April 4.

