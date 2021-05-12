Caleb’s Prayer Foundation is preparing for its 11th Annual Benefit Car Show on Sunday, May 23, at Phillips Auto Group of Bradley, located at 1400 Locke Drive, Bourbonnais.
The foundation has been busily soliciting local businesses for monetary donations as well as raffle and door prizes. They have joined the cause and given almost $7,000 to the foundation, along with many donated items.
Based on the show’s previous success, the foundation is hoping to have over 200 vehicles registered and hundreds of spectators. Registration for the show is $20 and will begin at 9 a.m. Judging will begin at 11 a.m., with trophies being awarded at 3 p.m.
Trophies will be awarded to the top three vehicles in each of the 20 classes, as well as Best Paint, Best Interior, Best Engine, Best of Show and Caleb’s Memorial award. The first 100 car owners to register will receive a free custom dash plaque and goodie bag.
There will also be door prizes, split-the-pot, raffles and lunch available for purchase throughout the day. This event is free to spectators.
In the event of rain, the show will be held on June 6. All proceeds from the show will go to families in Kankakee and Iroquois county who are impacted by cancer.
Since its formation in 2014, Caleb’s Prayer Foundation has donated $63,729 to families. Of that, $43,320 has been raised through the annual car show.
These donations have helped families buy groceries and gas; and pay for utilities, rent and mortgages. The donations have also helped families move, as well as pay for funeral expenses.
By helping these families, they can better help their loved ones (often children) during their illness Caleb’s Prayer Foundation was formed in memory of 15-year old Caleb Hoggins from Chebanse. He survived a very rare form of leukemia in 2001 but was again diagnosed with cancer 11 years later.
He passed away on May 12, 2014. As a freshman at Central High School in Clifton, he dreamed of becoming a chef.
Caleb was known for his infectious laughter and his loving and caring personality. He loved building with Legos, listening to 80s music and spending time with his family and friends. He was an inspiration to many.
For more information about the car show, visit the Facebook page at @AnnualBenefitCarShow. You can also contact Jim Baron at jmb1257@sbcglbal.net or 815-937-4831.
For more information about Caleb’s Prayer Foundation, visit calebsprayerfoundation.org or contact Annette Hoggins at 815-697-3001.