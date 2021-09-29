At 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County invites locals to load up their vehicle and come out to the Point Grove Campground near the Aroma Park Boat Club (just off Boat Club Road in Aroma Park) for a haunting good time at the second annual Haunted Lane.
This family-friendly event celebrates the fall/Halloween season featuring a variety of themed activities, vendors and food. Along the Haunted Lane, attendees will encounter ghost stories around the campfire and a haunted train ride through a “cemetery” for the kids. Intrinsic Arts Fire will be performing, and there will be a zombie forest, haunted circus tents and other fun activities and scenes along the lane.
Gates open one hour prior to the ticketed entry time. Guests are welcome to dress in costume for this outdoor event. Haunted Lane will take place rain or shine.
Tickets are $10 per car in advance and can be purchased online. Tickets may also be purchased at the gate for $15 per car, if available — last year’s event was sold out.
Tickets include parking, Haunted Lane entertainment and entry to the haunted circus tents.
Limited handicapped parking is available. This is a walking event; the Haunted Lane is less than one mile on an uneven, gravel lane.
For questions and more information, contact cack3events@gmail.com. To purchase tickets and to check out additional details, including COVID precautions, go to the Haunted Lane page at eventbrite.com/e/haunted-lane-tickets.