...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /1 PM
EST/ TODAY TO 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow covered and slippery roads expected due to snow
falling heavy at times, and freezing drizzle. Snowfall rates may
reach one inch per hour this afternoon. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected, with total ice
accumulations of a glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east central
Illinois.
* WHEN...From noon CST /1 PM EST/ today to 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/
Friday, with the primary time for heavy falling snow being this
afternoon and early evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact this afternoon
and evening's commute and possibly impact the start of the
Friday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the likelihood for snow to mix
with or change to freezing drizzle or light freezing rain this
evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623 and visiting www.511in.org.
&&
From 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, The Grain Bin Boutique will be open at 3965 N 1700E Road, Cabery. The repurposed boutique will have hand-crafted herbal products, teas, salves and remedies from Kimberly’s Kupboard.
There also will be a curated selection of fine goods such as jewelry, home decor, clothing and gifts.