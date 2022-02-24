"Shop Local"
SACheckley/iStock

From 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, The Grain Bin Boutique will be open at 3965 N 1700E Road, Cabery. The repurposed boutique will have hand-crafted herbal products, teas, salves and remedies from Kimberly’s Kupboard.

There also will be a curated selection of fine goods such as jewelry, home decor, clothing and gifts.

For more information, call 309-275-3696.