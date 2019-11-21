Broadway's Adam Pascal comes to the Coal City Performing Arts Center for a special performance

Daily Journal staff report
The Coal City Theatre Department and the Megan Bugg Concert Series will present “A Night on Broadway” showcase featuring Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal at 7 p.m. today at the Coal City Performing Arts Center, 655 W. Division St., Coal City.
The show will feature musical accompaniment by Kate Hausken.
Pascal will spend the day working one-on-one with theater students from Coal City High School, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Morris Community High School and Dwight High School, providing educational insight and personal feedback in a workshop format. Many attending students are aspiring professionals or seeking musical theater college programs.
The day will culminate with an open house to the public student showcase with Pascal performing a few numbers from his past Broadway shows. It will also feature a special duet with Coal City High School junior Riley Nevin, who will be playing Radames in the Illinois High School All State Production of “Aida.”
The concert will conclude with a tribute performance.
Pascal is best known for his role as Roger in “RENT,” which he originated both on Broadway and in the 2005 film. Pascal has also released two solo rock albums, “Model Prisoner” and “Civilian,” as well as a collaborative rock album “Blinding Light” with pianist, Larry Edoff.
In TV and film, he appeared in “RENT,” “School of Rock,” “Temptation” and Cold Case. Pascal tours regularly, performing sold-out solo concerts around the country.
Tickets for the showcase, featuring Pascal, are $20. Meet and greet passes are available for $75. To purchase tickets, visit adampascal.brownpapertickets.com.
