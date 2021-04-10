If a picture is worth 1,000 words, then Andrew Carroll has accumulated tens of thousands of words with his work. The Bourbonnais resident is an active artist at Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, and has a variety of his photography on display in the gallery. Carroll’s favorite scenes to photograph are nature and wildlife.
Hanging in Merchant Street Art Gallery are a number of photos Carroll shot in downtown Chicago. From Navy Pier to the Loop to the lake at sunset, the photos showcase not only the beauty of the city, but also the talent of Carroll’s eye. When photographing in the city, he likes to shoot from both low and high angles to capture different views.
Carroll also has a number of photos from around town, including Festival Square, and has photos from vacations. When talking about his favorite photo, Carroll reflects on an image shot while on vacation in Door County, Wis., of a boat on the lake at sunset.
“That was back in 2012,” said Carroll of the photo, explaining that he didn’t set up the shot purposefully and just captured “what I was looking at and what I saw.”
Carroll’s photography journey began in 2011 when he was 17 and attending Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. He started snapping pictures on his cell phone and found that he had a good eye for capturing a moment worth remembering. He credits his high school art teacher, Katie Bretzlaff, for teaching him more about photography.
“Mrs. Bretzlaff, my art and photography teacher, taught me how to take pictures,” said Carroll, who explained one of the important things he learned was how to stabilize the camera to keep photos still and in focus.
A few years after high school while involved in the program Ignite, Carroll learned of Merchant Street Art Gallery. His teacher, Donna McGovern, told him all about the gallery and wondered if he would be interested in participating.
“Turns out, I am [interested],” said Carroll. “So I started to sell my photographs over here.”
Since 2015, Carroll has been involved in Merchant Street Art Gallery, working with other artists and honing his craft of photography. He now uses a professional Canon camera, a digital Canon camera and his iPhone to capture what catches his eye.
He has also had the opportunity to try other mediums, such as painting and murals. Artists at Merchant Street have many classes and supplies at their disposal to help them further their artistic talents.
“My favorite thing has been being with the community and also helping out other artists,” said Carroll of Merchant Street.
The next class Carroll is looking forward to taking is self-portrait photography. He also works on his photos in his spare time outside of the gallery and spends time editing each photo and deciding which ones should be color and which should be black and white. Additionally, Carroll enjoys drawing and sketching.
“I like to go to art exhibits and art galleries and different art show events,” expressed Carroll. “I also like going to [the city of] Pontiac and seeing all of the artwork over there.”
While Carroll likes to venture out of town to view new art or take new photos, his favorite place to shoot is right in his own backyard – Perry Farm.
To view Carroll’s photography, visit Merchant Street Art Gallery at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. For more information on Merchant Street Art Gallery, find them on Facebook or visit merchantstreetartgallery.org.
This story originally appeared in the February/March issue of Lifestyles of Kankakee County.