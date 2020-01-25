Here is a blast from the past, it has been several months since I have done an Untappd Challenge. Untappd is a social media app that allows users to chart the beers they are drinking, what local venues have in stock and what their friends are up across the app.
Another feature that has been a part of the Untappd experience since the beginning, are the badges which present challenges to the users to try different beer styles or adventure out to different venues or events to try new experiences. I’ve been using Untappd since 2013 and have accumulated over 4500 unique beer check-ins since then.
I have been using the app long enough to have seen the cap of badge levels go from 10 to 50 to 100, and maxed out many of the most popular badge categories along the way like I Believe in IPA, Heavy Weight (stouts and porters) and many others.
It has been a regular feature of my column to recommend a challenge of a beer badge and then pick five beers you can get locally that would satisfy that badge. I wanted to get back to that here because Untappd keeps releasing new badges and often times I will check in a beer now, and see that Untappd has created a badge for which I was unaware until I unlock the newest one.
The one that surprised me recently was Wake Up and Smell the Coffee which I unlocked earlier this month. As you might be able to tell from the title, the challenge of this badge is to check in with five different beers with the style Porter – Coffee or Stout – Coffee.
This is actually a fairly limited badge — you might imagine that it would include any beer that featured the word coffee in it as a Coffee Porter or Stout is a sort of classic beer style and brewers have been adding coffee to tons of stuff since this original innovation.
Because of how this badge is categorized, it actually makes the options a little limited to see what will unlock this badge. Just because a beer has coffee in it, does not mean it will count toward this badge as of right now.
You have to pay attention to the particular way the beer is categorized in Untappd. I emailed with Greg Avola, co-founder and CTO of Untappd, to see what was going on this badge as I looked through some of the beers I have had recently to see why they didn’t qualify for the badge.
Having the designation “Porter – Coffee” or “Stout – Coffee” “is the only way we can “distinguish” can count for the badge. It’s not meant to be narrow, and if there are beers that are not categorized, you can propose an edit on the beers so we can update them.
It is a new style, so there may be beers that may be out of date, but we hope this badge helps people find the beers that should be updated, according to Avola. This gave me the great idea to rifle through a couple of the beers that I thought would be good fits for updating-editing the categories on Untappd to help them qualify for this badge.
The first beer I searched for was Goose Island’s Bourbon County Brand Stout Café de Olla from 2019. This beer has coffee in it. I have had it. I have talked to the people that made it. Currently, on Untappd, it is categorized as Stout – Imperial/Double.
I recommended that this beer category be changed to Stout – Coffee so that it qualifies for this badge. Right on the website you can select “Propose Edit’ and it will ask which sort of edit you want to enter. I selected change to “Stout – Coffee”
Notable local beers that have coffee in them, but because of how they are categorized currently on Untappd are Steam Hollow Brewing’s 2nd Breakfast Imperial Stout. It’s currently categorized as a Stout – Russian Imperial. Steam Hollow brews its big stout with Smuggler’s Coffee Charisma +1 blend. Steam Hollow also has on BBA Maple 2nd Breakfast which has coffee as well as Shamrock 2nd Breakfast which features a different blend of Smugglers’ Coffee.
Brickstone Brewery also recently released a coffee infused beer coffee and cream ale with coffee and hints of vanilla added. Brickstone used local roastery Happy Monday’s Brazilian roast. It cold steeped the coffee in beer to get this flavor. This beer doesn’t stand a chance of being counted for this badge because it’s not even a stout but it still has coffee in it and it is fantastic.
Java Latte from Victory Brewing Company
ABV: 8.2%
IBUs: 30
Style: Stout — Coffee
Notes: “Roasty malts, oats, and special ingredients come together in a milk stout that is cold brewed with a bounty of local coffee for 48 hours to serve up a luscious mix of sweet and robust comforts” according to the brewery.
Where to Buy: You can find this one at Liquor World in Kankakee in 16-ounce, 4-pack cans for $12.99.
Big Hugs Imperial Stout Brewed with Coffee from Half Acre Beer Company
ABV: 10%
IBUs: N/A
Style: Stout — Coffee
Notes: “Year in and year out we tweak this beer according to our liking and work with the Dark Matter coffee wizards on their most up to date extraction method. Deeper than your average stout at 10% ABV and hit with high caliber coffee for an animated punch; the body remains balanced at a consumable level and you don’t have to share it unless you want to” According to the brewery.
Where to Buy: You can buy this beer at Liquor World in Kankakee and The Open Bottle in Tinley Park in 16-ounce, 4-pack cans for around $20.
Coffee G.F.Y. from Spiteful Brewing
ABV: 8%
IBUs: N/A
Style: Stout — Coffee
Notes: “Brewed with cold-brewed coffee roasted by Metropolis Coffee Company” according to the brewery.
Where to Buy: You can find this one at Liquor World in Kankakee in 16-ounce, 4-pack cans for $15.99.
Hot Box Coffee Porter from Oskar Blues Brewery
ABV: 6.5%
IBUs: 30
Style: Porter — Coffee
Notes: “Hotbox Coffee Porter features cold-extracted coffee from Burundian and Ethiopian beans, to give the base porter flavors and aromas of dark plums, chocolate and hints of blueberry” according to the brewery.
Where to Buy: You can find this one at Liquor World in Kankakee in 12-ounce, 4-packs for $12.99.
KBS Espresso from Founders Brewing Company
ABV: 12%
IBUs: 70
Style: Stout — Coffee
Notes: “KBS gets its coffee fix in the very first variant to come from our beloved bourbon barrel-aged stout. Yes, KBS may already be brewed with coffee, but it gets some extra oomph when its aged on espresso beans after being removed from barrels. The result is a fresh and snappy coffee twist on our classic barrel-aged beer. Who says you can’t start your day with a barrel-aged stout?” According to the brewery.
Where to Buy: You can find this beer at Paul’s Place cold in 12-ounce bottles for $7.
