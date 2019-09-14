It’s Oktoberfest. Can you believe we have circumnavigated the solar system again, and the festival of beers in Munich has kicked off? I love this time of year. I love the humble marzen style of beer. I love a giant pretzel. I love an oompa band. It is party devoted solely to the tapping of a keg. What could be better?
So, when I say I love the marzen, I mean I really love the marzen. The Oktoberfest badge has been available since the beginning of Untappd, and I have reached level 15 of this badge, for which users have to check in five different marzen-festbiers.
Reaching level 15 means I have had 75 different Oktoberfest beers. I’m running out of locally available Oktoberfest beers to check in so I can raise the level of this badge. So, I took to Untappd to find out which Illinois breweries make a marzen I have not had and to see if they are making them again this year. What I found was fascinating. First, there are a lot of Oktoberfest beers I haven’t had. Of the 178 Illinois and Northwest Indiana breweries, I found out 119 of them have made an Oktoberfest beer in the past couple of years. I don’t know if each of them is making an marzen this year, but it seems likely many of them will make a fest beer this year as well. My records show I only have had 25 of these 119, which seems like a magnificently low number that should be addressed and soon.
In looking up each brewery to see if they made an Oktoberfest beer and if I had had theirs, I found out how many unique beers overall I have had from each brewery. So, I thought I would feature the 10 Chicagoland breweries I have had the most unique beers from since I started using Untappd in 2013.
10. Lagunitas Brewing, with 50 unique beers. This number surprised me because Lagunitas does not come out with a ton of new beers at any one time. I love Lagunitas beer, and I check with them pretty often. Recently, Lagunitas has been coming out with some hazy IPAs that have been decent entries in the nationwide hazy grocery store game. I gave two beers from Lagunitas 4.75 on Untappd: High-Westified Imperial Coffee Stout and The Waldo Special Triple IPA.
9. Solemn Oath Brewing, with 51 unique beers. This number surprised me as well. I have been a fan of Solemn Oath beer for a long time, and I knew I had had a lot of their beers. Whenever Solemn Oath comes out with a new beer, I usually put it into a mix six pack at The Open Bottle in Tinley Park. They have been making solid hazy IPAs for a while now, but they also make interesting beers I usually go out of my way to try. I gave two beers from Solemn Oath a 4.5 on Untappd: Death By Vikings Double IPA and HALF2UAD, a Belgian Dubbel.
8. 3 Floyds Brewing, with 52 unique beers. I’m not surprised by this result. I thought somehow this number would be higher, to be honest. All of these 52 are lagers, stouts, traditional Pale Ales and the rogue English Mild or Dortmunder. I am flabbergasted by the two top rated bees I ever have had from 3 Floyds. I gave a 4.5 for Oh Myyy Takei, an imperial rice lager, and the classic Alpha King. I knew I liked Alpha King more than Zombie Dust (the first viral craft beer craze).
7. Hailstorm Brewing, with 54 unique beers. I sort of saw this one coming. I’ve been a huge fan of Hailstorm beers for a long time. I have checked in with this often. It was the next best brewery geographically from Bourbonnais for a long time, and it makes fantastic beers. My top-rated beers also are no surprise: I gave a 5 to two recent barrel-aged versions of Vlad like Vlad with Coconut 2019 and Vlad with Blueberries 2018.
6. Half Acre Beer Company, with 62 unique beers. The fine beers from Chicago legends Half Acre Beer Company have a special place in my heart. Sixty-two unique beers seems like a lot because we don’t see their small release stuff too often this far south, so I have been to the taprooms plenty to make up for this. I gave a 5 to their famous barrel-aged stout, Benthic, and a 4.5 to Magick is Purple, which is a sour beer.
5. Pipeworks Brewing, with 69 unique beers. Pipeworks is the original hype brewery whose beers were hard to find. When you found them, you bought them with the confidence of a madman because you knew they were going to be great. I still go back to the familiar well of Ninja vs. Unicorn or The Lizard King, but true to form, I apparently don’t understand how ratings work because I have a 5 to The Hyper Dog, their ultra-rare barrel-aged Imperial Stout with Coffee and 4.5 to Equilibrio, which is a beer meant to taste like a Negroni cocktail.
4. Hop Butcher for the World, with 69 unique beers. Hop Butcher for the World is the one brewery whose new beers I look for as soon as they come out. Liquor World in Kankakee gets some of the Hop Butcher releases, but if it doesn’t get them, I will take a special trip to The Open Bottle in Tinley Park to make sure I get ahold of some of these hazy IPA releases. These beers are worth the trouble to track down. I gave a 5 to Double Grid, their Citra and Mosaic Double IPA, and Steel Cage Match, one of their own Triple IPAs.
3. Goose Island Beer Company, with 121 unique beers. Again, this does not surprise me. The number from 4 to 3 seems like a gigantic jump, but I have and always will seek out Goose Island beer, from their fridge-fillers to their Bourbon County Brand Stouts to their Sour Sister beers. I am sucker for any new Goose Island beer. The BCBS beers probably are why this number is as high as it is because there usually are several in-house variants of these beers I run into any time I am in the neighborhood. The beer I gave the highest rating, 5, from Goose Island is Matilda, their year-round brett saison. I gave a 5 to last year’s Proprietor’s Blend Bourbon County Brand Stout because it was fantastic.
2. Brickstone Brewery, with 128 unique beers. I can’t believe Brickstone has more than 120 unique beers on Untappd. I have had every new beer from Brickstone. We are incredibly lucky here in Kankakee County to have such expert brewers churning out world-class beers every single day. I gave a 5 to several versions of Dark Secret beers, especially the barrel-aged ones. The only surprise here is I gave a 4.75 to their newest hazy IPA Galactic Space Haze, which is incredible.
1. Revolution Brewing, with 130 unique beers. Surprise, surprise. I love this brewery almost as much as I love Brickstone. I don’t live anywhere near Revolution Brewing, though, yet I have had 130 unique beers. I have been to their brewpub and their taproom more often than any other brewery in Chicagoland. I buy a League of Heroes variety pack fairly often. Deth’s Tar was my first barrel stout I ever had, and it formed the notion of what that beer was meant to taste like in my mind. I gave a 5 to beers such as Straight Jacket, Deth’s Tar, Two Barrel Billy and others, but the true surprise here that brings it all together is I gave Anti-Hero a 4.5 rating in 2013 because it is truly a phenomenal beer.
Hazy Hero from Revolution Brewing
ABV: 7.3 percent
IBUs: 50
Style: IPA – New England
Notes: A smooth, velvety body with a big fruit-forward flavor and a refreshing finish.
Where to Buy: I expect to see this in grocery stores and liquor stores all over in six packs of 12-ounce cans.
Galactic Space Haze from Brickstone Brewery
ABV: 7.8 percent
IBUs: N/A
Style: IPA – New England
Notes: Hazy IPA, double dry-hopped with galaxy and Amarillo hops.
Matilda from Goose Island Beer Company
ABV: 7 percent
IBUs: 26
Style: Pale Ale — Belgian
Notes: Dried fruit and clove aromas and a satisfying dry finish.
Where to Buy: Liquor World in Kankakee in six packs of 12-ounce bottle for $13.99.
