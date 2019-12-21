Just in time for the holidays, you have the perfect Christmas gift to purchase for your loved ones. I am co-hosting a New Year’s Eve party at The Hoppy Pig at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at the restaurant at 135 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.
It is a four-course meal paired with either beer or wine. Tickets for this event are available online at eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-pairing-dinner-get-lit-up-party-tickets-85920166531 or at the restaurant. Tickets for the dinner only, from 7 to 9 p.m., cost $60. Tickets for the after party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. cost $40, and tickets to both cost $85.
I grew up always wanting to watch the New Year’s Eve ball drop on TV. I don’t know if I ever wanted to be in the crowd in Times Square for the festivities, but watching along and having snacks and noise makers around were a must, as we stayed up all night.
My family would play cards and have the sparkling apple cider for the kids. I remember some years when the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, we would all grab pots and pans and wooden spoons and bang them together out the front door.
I never have heard or seen this since, but I distinctly remember this tradition and maybe saw a few others in our neighborhood do the same. They simply could have been sticking their heads out the front door, seeing what my crazy family was doing. My daughter is 4, and I’m feeling like reviving this tradition.
The one thing I realized as I grew up is not many other places do a New Year’s Eve event similar to Times Square. I imagine people have their own at-home parties or get togethers with friends, but I always wanted to go out and be with other people and ring in this sort of meaningless event.
For the second year, I will be co-hosting the New Year’s Eve-Get Lit Up party at The Hoppy Pig. Last year, we had an absolute ball, pairing fancy food with excellent beer and wine. I got up and talked about why I paired which beer with which dish and celebrated the New Year with new friends.
We are putting the team back together with myself; Tom Spellman, co-owner of The Hoppy Pig; and chef Ryan Jackson to bring you probably the best NYE party in town.
The New Year’s Eve dinner starts at 7 p.m., seating starts at 6:45 p.m., with a four-course meal paired with four different samples of beer or wine depending on which side you choose.
The Get Lit Up Party ticket includes a four-hour open bar, DJ, party favors and Champagne toast. All craft beer here will be served in pint glasses, domestic bottles, call mixed drinks and wine.
So, as we finalize the menu for this event, I will be able to tell you what beer to expect.
Cherry Bomb from Brickstone Brewery
ABV: 4.2 percent
IBUs: N/A
Style: Fruit Beer
Notes: Light and crisp with a subtle tartness and semi-sweet finish.
Where to Buy: The Hoppy Pig and most often at Brickstone Brewpub. It is poured in 16 ounce glasses for about $5.
Bright White Ale from Bell’s Brewing
ABV: 5 percent
IBUs: 21
Style: Wheat Beer — Other
Notes: Clove and fruity aromas.
Where to Buy: Meijer, Jewel, Target, Liquor World, Paul’s Place and The Hoppy Pig in 16-ounce pours for $6.
Pseudo Sue from Toppling Goliath Brewing
ABV: 5.8 percent
IBUs: 50
Style: Pale Ale — American
Notes: A mild bitterness in the finish with citrus and mango.
Where to Buy: The Hoppy Pig in 16-ounce pours or at Liquor World in Kankakee in four packs of 16-ounce cans for $11.99.
Blushing Monk from Founders Brewing
ABV: 9.2 percent
IBUs: 20
Style: Fruit Beer
Notes: Raspberries with a surprising kick.
Where to Buy: The Hoppy Pig and Liquor World in Kankakee in four packs of 12-ounce bottles for $15.99.
Deth by Plums from Revolution Brewing
ABV: 11.4 percent
IBUs: 27
Style: Stout – Imperial/Double
Notes: Flavors of dark stone fruit with a roasty, matured malt structure.
Where to Buy: The Hoppy Pig in 5-ounce pours for $7 or 10-ounce pours for $13.
