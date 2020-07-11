Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.