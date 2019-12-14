This year, my Christmas gift list will be a little bit different. In the past, I have cast my net far and wide to see which breweries from around Illinois and the country have the best brewery swag you could buy for the craft beer person in your life. This year, I think I want to keep it simple.
There are a few products around town I think would make excellent gifts for your beer friends and won’t break the bank.
I have begun to notice more beer gift sets in our local area, including some special beers available at local Meijer stores. The first one of these is the Westmalle Gift Set. Westmalle is a Belgian trappist brewery that makes one of the best Belgian tripels in the world, simply named Tripel. Their dubbel isn’t bad either, luckily so because they combine these two beers and put them in a gift set with a Westmalle branded chalice, which I think is incredible.
Our local Meijer in Bradley and Liquor World in Kankakee have this set going for less than $30 last time I checked. I wrote about Westmalle and Trappists beer what seems like a lifetime ago in this column. If you don’t know anything about this subject or have never had a Belgian beer or a Trappist beer, this would be a great place to start.
The second gift set I saw at local Meijeris North Coast’s Barrel Aged Old Rasputin gift set. Old Rasputin largely is considered one of the best imperial stouts in the country. It is legendary for really setting the standard for what this style would become in American craft beer. Now, every brewery in the country worth its salt makes one of these beers and usually sets some aside to cram in former spirit-aged barrels. North Coast decided to pack up two bottles (Years XX and XXII) of their Bourbon-barrel-aged Old Rasputin beers with two branded glasses and put them together in a gift set this Christmas season, and I for one am stoked.
You don’t often see these beers around, and to have two of them in a gift set for $39.99 is a great price.
I recently saw another gift set at Liquor World — a four pack of Duvel and a fancy gift glass for $17.99. Again, this is another opportunity to drink high-quality Belgian beer for those of you who don’t tread in these waters all that often.
Duvel is a glorious beer to drink out of a fancy glass and technically is considered a Belgain Strong Pale Ale instead of a Tripel, but they are similar styles.
Steam Hollow, out in Manteno, has the perfect gift idea for the craft beer lover in your life with some sweet Navy-blue zip up hoodies for $35 and gray and black pullovers for $30. They also have limited sizes and quantities of their red or gray plaid flannel long sleeve shirts branded with the Steam Hollow Logo over the left breast pocket. These are probably some of the best brewery shirts I’ve seen in a long time.
The other brewery in this neck of the woods, Brickstone Brewery, always shines with Christmas gift ideas because they basket them up for sale in the brewpub every year. Stop by and see what combinations they have available with hats, glasses, shirts and stickers for all the Brickstone fans in your life.
A great purchase if you have no idea what to get someone is a Brickstone Brick Pack available at Jewel, Meijer or Liquor World. It is a 12 pack of 12-ounce cans, featuring APA, Hop Skip, Permanent Vacation and Hop Screamer. I helped pack these boxes — if it has Hop Screamer in it, you know it is pretty fresh beer.
The Hoppy Pig in Bradley has a gift card deal and some special bourbons for sale for your Christmas gift ideas. The Hoppy Pig is running a special — buy $100 in gift cards and get a bonus $20. They also have a Weller Antique 107 bottle of bourbon exclusive to The Hoppy Pig for $55 and a Journeyman Distillery gift set for $26 that features Feather Bone, Last Feather and Silver Cross.
I think one of the best possible gifts you could get your loved one this holiday season is a ticket to The Hoppy Pig’s New Year’s Eve & Get Lit Up Party, featuring yours truly making the beer selections and presenting what I handpicked to pair with this evening.
There are three ticket options for this event. Tickets for the dinner by itself cost $60, which comes with a five-course meal paired with either a wine or a beer pairing prepared by Chef Ryan Jackson. The dinner itself is worth the price of admission.
I helped host this event last year, and it was spectacular. The next ticket you can purchase costs $85, which includes the dinner and the after party that goes until 2 a.m. The Get Lit Up ticket is $45 and is only the after party portion. If you are looking for something to do to ring in the New Year, this is an option.
Get tickets at eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-pairing-dinner-get-lit-up-party-tickets-85920166531.
Tripel from Abbey of Trappists Westmalle
ABV: 9.5 percent
IBUs: 36
Style: Belgian Tripel
Notes: Amazingly fruity aromas of ripe banana and a lovely, subtle nose of hops. A mild taste and a creamy mouth feel, yielding bitter notes supported by fruit aromas.
Where to Buy: Meijer and Liquor World in gift sets; Ryan’s Pier in Aroma Park in 25-ounce bottles for $16.
Hop Screamer from Brickstone Brewery
ABV: 6.5 percent
IBUs: 70
Style: IPA – American
Notes: The Mosaic hop really shines in this beer imparting it with the dense tropical fruit notes this hop is known for.
Where to Buy: At the brewpub in 16-ounce pours for $6 and at grocery stores in the Brick Pack 12 packs for about $18 to $20 depending on the shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!