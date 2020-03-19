Craft beer is probably the last thing on anyone’s mind as we are all asked to stay inside for the next couple of weeks. I know that as an educator, I am asked to perform my same tasks I would normally do in person via distance learning technology and the internet. This has been front of mind for me these last couple of days and so when I turned to write this column, I didn’t really know what to say. I am writing this from my bedroom because I have a 4-year-old in the house who doesn’t really understand boundaries.
I normally write these from my desk at work in the afternoon with visions of a nice, cold beer in my hand sometime in the very foreseeable future. I usually pop in after I write these documents to a local establishment and check in with some friends. I might go visit Tom Spellman at The Hoppy Pig and sit and chat with him over a beer about upcoming events.
I might pop into the Brickstone Production Facility to chat with Tommy or George about a new beer release — usually just after the fact because I miss those things sometimes. I will go noise up the dudes at Steam Hollow Brewing, whoever is behind the bar at the time whether it be Blane or Derek. I might have made a trip up to The Open Bottle (which remains open at this time but to-go orders only with curbside available). But if time allowed, I might have checked in with Hailstorm Brewing in Tinley Park and saw what chef Brian has on the menu.
Right now though, we have to press pause on all of that. Luckily, it's not a forever pause — only a couple of weeks, perhaps longer. But as it stands now, the world keeps turning and people learn more every day. What we have learned so far is that Illinois Gov JB Pritzker has called for a shutdown of all bars and restaurants in Illinois until March 30. This is what has been stated. Should we get to March 30 and officials extend it, I guess we will deal with that then.
What I wanted to talk about now is that even in-between now and March 30 the places you love and the people who serve these things to do need your help. Restaurants, bars and breweries depend on daily beers and food sold to keep them in business. Hourly employees like servers, hosts, bartenders, cooks, and the like depend on these sales for their wages and their tips. So, I have reached out to my favorite local breweries to see what they are doing to get through these unusual times.
Here's what I learned:
Brickstone Brewery has switched all of its business to a call-ahead and pick-up-curbside model as well as local delivery model. Brickstone’s food menu is available online at brickstonebrewery.com. Call the brew pub at 815-936-9277 and speak with a real live human and place your order with them. Then, drive over to Brickstone’s brewpub location, 557 William R. Latham Senior Dr., Bourbonnais.
You can receive your food from a server straight to your car window. You don’t even have to turn off your car to grab some tasty food. The other best way to help out Brickstone during these unusual times, you can also order a gift card of any amount through their Eventbrite page at bit.ly/BrickstoneCards. They are using the hashtag #HospitalityStrong because 15% of the proceeds of these sales goes directly to their hourly employees who are affected by this shutdown.
“We’re doing curb side pick-up, deliveries and also using hand sanitizer on all door and menus and anything that people come in contact with during pick-ups or deliveries along with any and all guidelines implemented during this shutdown,” said George Giannakopoulos, co-owner of Brickstone Brewery. "We have gift cards, ordering to-go orders buying our product at any local liquor or grocery store and we’re also offering keg sales for customers with kegerators. But even a like or share of our social media posts is appreciated.”
Steam Hollow Brewing in Manteno is also shifting its business practice to a curbside model. They are going to be open 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22, for curbside orders. They will have four packs of cans, crowlers and growler fills for pre-order and curbside fulfillment. You can pre-order online on their Facebook page or via email at steamhollowbrewing@gmail.com. You can also walk up to the doors of the brewery over there on Spruce St and pay with cash or credit.
“Our plan forward: Being a new business we need to be able to get through this by operating as much as possible within the parameters we are given," said Natalie White, owner of Steam Hollow Brewing Company. "Things are changing daily so all we can do is go with the flow, stay positive, and keep everyone updated on our hours of operation."
It struck me as I corresponded with Natalie via email this week that I had forgotten that she was an officer in the U.S. Navy. Her answers were prompt, clear, to the point, and seemed to be marshaling these times with a sense of purpose and mission. My spirits were bolstered by her sense of calm and confidence in the face of unusual circumstances.
Name: Haz’d Raspberry from Brickstone Brewery
ABV: 6%
IBUs: N/A
Style: Fruit Beer
Brewery's notes: “Haz’d Raspberry is a hazy fruited ale exploding with raspberry flavor."
Where to Buy: Grocery stores are still open during this time so you might find this at Jewel in Bourbonnais in 12-ounce 4 -ack cans for around $10. They will also fill a growler for you curb side if you ask.
Name: Juniper Rising from Steam Hollow Brewing
ABV: 7%
IBUs: 66
Style: IPA - American
Brewery's notes: “Brewed with Juniper berries and white sage, this was brewed with our head brewers home state in mind the high deserts of Oregon."
Where to Buy: You can only get this beer in 16-ounce, four-pack cans for $16. Since this beer is in cans, it is not available in 32-ounce crowlers, but almost every other beer is so check those out as well.
