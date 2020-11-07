COVID has changed everything worldwide, and it has changed a lot of things in the craft beer community as well. This year’s media tasting of Goose Island’s Bourbon County Stout was no different. Each year, members of the beer-writing community in Chicago are gathered to taste the freshest crop of barrel-aged imperial stouts for a preview of what Goose Island will release for Black Friday at area Binny’s Beverage Depots. This year, they will release seven variants.
Instead of sitting around the beautiful environs of the Barrel Warehouse or the cozy confines of the Fulton Street Taproom, this year, Goose Island mailed me a slick, well-insulated box of all seven bottles of Bourbon County Stout, seven taster glasses and the mat we all set the beers on to keep everything in order. They set up a Zoom call, during which I was able to see all the same faces we would interact with at one of these events, such as Todd Ahsmann, president of Goose Island; Mike Siegel, the Research and Development Manager at Goose Island; Keith Gabbett, the Brewmaster; Josh Noel, beer and travel writer for the Chicago Tribune; Nik and Chalonda White, of Chicago Beer Pass and Afro Beer Chick, respectively; Mike Zoller, of Porch Drinking Chicago; and plenty of others.
We tasted through each of the beers as the Goose Island team explained the process behind the making of each one. We started with the original and worked our way down. Instead of telling you the order of the tasting, I thought I would give you my rankings and let you know what to look out for when we get our chance at some of these beers locally.
• First up, and the beer that will top many of these lists, is the Birthday Bourbon County Stout. It’s an incredible beer. A barrel-forward beer, it offers the unique experience of tasting the barrel through the beer. It was aged in Old Forrester Birthday Bourbon barrels, thus its name. Having a stout aged in such exclusive barrels is a rare treat.
• Next up is Anniversary Ale, named for the 10th anniversary of Goose Island releasing Bourbon County Stout at Binny’s Beverage Depot on Black Friday. It’s a straight-forward Original aged in Weller 12 Year bourbon barrels for two years. It has deep smoothness that really sets it apart.
• Special No. 4 Stout sees the return of putting coffee in a stout but in a little different way. BCS Coffee is routinely one of my favorites. This year, the stout sees a deliciously robust inclusion of coffee with a subtle hint of maple. Oatmeal was added to the brewing ingredients, which is the first time Goose has tinkered with the recipe in a long while. I think this beer will be one of the stand-outs people will be clamoring about for years to come.
• The OG. It’s good as always, but the stout really shined this year. Sometimes, I hear a great deal about certain beers for a long time, and then when I finally taste them, I think, “Yeah, this is good, but I am not sure anything could live up to the hype.” Every year, OG BCS stands up to the test.
• Proprietor’s Bourbon County Stout is a take on the Italian ice cream flavor spumoni. There is no actual ice cream in this beer, but Goose Island added cacao nibs, pistachios, vanilla and Amarena cherries to the mix to give this special beer the balanced and rich flavor of this famous ice cream. Spumoni is my wife’s favorite ice cream flavor, and she loved this beer.
• Caramella Ale is a return of the Wheatwine style for Goose Island, which was introduced in 2018. Wheatwine replaced Barleywine in the lineup as the alternative to the Imperial Stout. Both are perfectly acceptable equals in the Bourbon County lineup. For this year’s Wheatwine, they switched up quite a bit by adding apple, cinnamon and caramel to it after fermenting. What comes out of this bottle is a strange magic that surprised me with how well it worked.
• Kentucky Fog is the odd one in the bunch. I never have had a liquid taste quite similar to Kentucky Fog. The idea of this beer is to fuse the famous London Fog tea, which is Earl Gray tea and milk, with bourbon, you know, from Kentucky. There is a rich, fruity aroma to this beer.
My fellow Chicago beer writers have deemed this year’s lineup of Bourbon County Stouts perhaps the best ever, and I think that assessment is pretty accurate. These are incredible beers.
The next big show is Black Friday Bourbon County releases at Binny’s Beverage Depot in Lincoln Park. You can register for a chance to obtain one of two allocations — the BCS Anniversary Allocation or the Classic — by visiting binnys.com/binnys-black-friday.
