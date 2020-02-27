With the big news in the beer industry this week of Untappd and their parent company buying Beer Advocate, I thought I would revisit the Untappd Challenge this month but do something a little different.
In the past, I pick a single badge which usually centers around a specific beer style or venue and recommend five beers that would help you unlock that particular badge. One thing that came up this week with the news of Beer Advocate joining forces with Untappd was what would happen with the merging of data between these two sites and the reviews people on Beer Advocate had built up over the years. While this may not seem like a big deal, I have come to rely on the expert data people on Beer Advocate can pour into their reviews of beers, especially classic beers. I was just looking into how long a certain beer’s package date was good for because I had accidentally stumbled upon an out-of-date beer and went to Beer Advocate’s expertise for this query. I don’t think I would scroll through Untappd for that sort of information.
This week for the Untappd Challenge, maybe because I was feeling nostalgic, I thought I would pick out a few of the badges from my early days of using Untappd. There are several badges in the Beer Badge menu that are not really specifically related to the beer itself but about the culture that surrounds drinking itself. There is a culture of craft beer onto itself and many of these badges seem like sort of lay-ups that don’t seem strange to me now, nor would they to many who might read this list.
I look at my Untappd Badge page in the classic mode as this was the way I came to relate this information so I am just going to down the list of what appears first in this sorting. So, the first badge that comes up is:
The Usual: “I think you need to change it up. You’ve had the same beer 15 times in the last 30 days. Boring,” is the tagline for this badge. The challenge is to check into the same beer 15 different times inside of 30 days. I don’t typically check in every time I drink any beer at all. That would seem tedious. I usually only check in on Untappd when I am checking in a beer that I have never had before or have had and forgot to check in. I unlocked this badge back in 2013 when I checked in 15 Miller High Lifes to complete this challenge.
I would still recommend that beer for this particular circumstance. If I were to pick a beer that I could continuously come back to over and over again, this is a hometown favorite, Steam Hollow Brewing’s It’s a Pittie Rhapsody Pilsner. I really enjoy this beer and have it whenever it is on tap at the taproom. Now, if you were to check this beer in 15 times inside of 30 days, that means you were at the taproom plenty. That would make you a Usual at Steam Hollow taproom.
Six Pack: “It’s in the fridge, so why not drink it. Hope you don’t get bored. Drink 6 of the same beer, in a row, in 1 week.” This means that you have to check in six of the same beer in a row, so you can’t skip around, even if you have more than one of these beers in a sitting or something else in the mix, you can’t break your streak. Here is a pick out of left field, in honor of Flagship February, snag up a six pack of Sierra Nevada Pale Ale because it's an incredible beer. You can grab a six pack of Pale Ale where you find beer mostly, check the freshness date, and enjoy yourself a six-in-a-row hot streak of excellent beer.
Social Drinker: “You’re very talkative. A couple of brews will do that to ya. Comment on 10 different check-ins in a month." This badge is all about the social aspect of this app. I have made some friends simply by connecting via Untappd. I have made better friends of acquaintances in the real world based on using the app. The way the feed works is, depending on who you are friends with, your feed will be populated by posts of when your friends check in with different beers. It is a great way to see where your friends are finding particular beers and what they are into at the moment. One of the most helpful things for me is to check and see what friends in the area think about a beer that has come out recently and see if I need to rush out and find something based on their initial responses. What I did for this next section is I am going to pull up Untappd as I am typing this and see the first beer mention of my Untappd feed and let you know what a friend of mine has said about a beer recently.
A friend of mine, Ben Schuler, of Gilman, checked in at Brickstone Brewing within an hour of my sitting down to write this column and broke the news to me that Brickstone has released a new IPA called Hop Skip Leap which is a collaboration beer with the Beer Cellar, a bottle shop and taproom in the western suburbs. I didn’t know this beer existed and because Ben has checked in with it, I know that Brickstone has it and Ben thinks it's pretty good, 4.25 out of 5 and I am interested in getting my hands on this beer as soon as possible.
Name: It’s a Pittie Rhapsody from Steam Hollow Brewing
ABV: 5%
IBUs: 25
Style: Pilsner - German
Notes: “Light and sweet pilsener malt flavors balanced with German hops, while a clean, refreshing bitterness leaves you ready for the next sip. Brewed with love for Pitties, all hail Pittie Rhapsody,” according to the brewery.
Where to Buy: You can only find this one at the taproom in 16-ounce pours for $5 or in 16-ounce 4-pack cans for $12 at the taproom to go.
Name: Pale Ale from Sierra Nevada Brewing
ABV: 5.5%
IBUs: 38
Style: Pale Ale - American
Notes: “Our most popular beer, Sierra Nevada Pale Ale is a delightful interpretation of a classic style. It has a deep amber color and an exceptionally full-bodied, complex character. Generous quantities of premium Cascade hops give the Pale Ale its fragrant bouquet and spicy flavor,” according to the brewery.
Where to Buy: You can find this beer almost anywhere beer is sold in 12-ounce 6-pack bottles for less than $10. You can find this at gas stations in 19-ounce cans sometimes. You can find this in 12-ounce 12-packs for usually around $15.
Name: Hop Skip Leap from Brickstone Brewing
ABV: 7.7%
IBUs: N/A
Style: IPA - American
Notes: “Brickstone Brewery & The Beer Cellar teamed up to bring you a special new beer: HOP SKIP LEAP! Together, we brewed a hazy version of Brickstone’s Hop Skip IPA with Centennial and Citra Cyro hops,” according to the brewery.
Where to Buy: You can find this one only at the brewpub locally in 16-ounce pours for $5.50.
