The Field Museum is playing host to two events beer lovers will enjoy.
The Chicago Beer Fest will take over the museum from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 14. This is a high-quality beer festival, and the venue makes it even more enjoyable.
Tickets cost $65 for early entry at 7 p.m., and general admission costs $50 for entry at 8 p.m. You can get tickets at EventBrite.
You have more time to enjoy the second event: the “Brewing Up Chicago: How Beer Transformed a City” exhibit.
“The Chicago Brewseum highlights the dynamic culture and innovative history of one of the world’s most vibrant industries,” said Liz Garibay, museum director. “By using stories of the past and tales of the present, the Chicago Brewseum takes a deeper look into one of the oldest beverages and its power to build community and its importance as an ongoing cultural force.”
It is a general admission exhibit, which means you can view it with a basic admission ticket to the Field Museum. Tickets start at $24 for Illinois residents and $17 for kids 3-11. The exhibit closes in July. Learn more at fieldmuseum.org.
The wonderful thing organizations such as Chicago Brewseum are able to do is be a voice of change in a culture. There is a part of sharing the story of a place and time that can have a lasting effect on the culture and people of the present. One way the folks at the Brewseum have had an effect such as this recently, other than their work in the history of Chicago, was when they hosted the first Beer Culture Summit in Chicago in October. The summit has its own fascinating story, which I might explain fully in a future column, but suffice it to say, the Chicago Brewseum was instrumental in bringing these voices together.
I decided to do something different with my beer recommendations this week and go with beers made by Chicago breweries that are on the Board of Directors for the Chicago Brewseum. I have recommended two beers in honor of individuals who have influenced the landscape of Chicago’s craft beer scene for decades.
Dynamo Copper Lager from Metropolitan Brewing
In honor of Tracy Hurst, co-owner
ABV: 5.8 percent
IBUs: 29
Style: Lager – Vienna
Notes from brewery: Spicy aromas of Perle and Hallertau hops, then toasty flavors of Vienna and Munich malts. Starts strong and finishes crisp and smooth.
Where to Buy: Liquor World in Kankakee in six packs of 12-ounce bottles for $10.99.
Gringolandia Super Pils from 5 Rabbit Cerveceria
In honor of Andres Araya, CEO
ABV: 7.2 percent
IBUs: 65
Style: Pilsner – Imperial/Double
Notes from brewery: A classic pilsner that drinks like an IPA. Euro-pils character, but bold. A clean, smooth flavor with just the barest hint of fruitiness
Where to Buy: Binny’s in Mokena in six packs of 12-ounce cans for $9.99, as well as many other places.
Natural Villain from Goose Island Beer Co.
In honor of John Hall, founder
ABV: 4.7 percent
IBUs: N/A
Style: Lager – American Light
Notes from brewery: Lightly bready qualities balanced by a mild hop character.
Where to Buy: Jewel, Kroger, Berkot’s, Target, etc. in 15 packs of 12-ounce cans.
Name: Cold & Wet from Piece Pizzeria and Brewery collaboration with Half Acre Beer Company
In honor of Bill Jacobs, founder and CEO of Piece Pizzeria and Brewery, and Gabe Magliaro, co-founder of Half Acre Beer Company
ABV: 4.5 percent
IBUs: N/A
Style: Pale Ale — American
Notes from brewery: A collaboration with Piece, and a true summer slammer.
Where to Buy: Piece Pizzeria and Brewery in 16-ounce drafts for $6.
