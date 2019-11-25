One of the most hotly anticipated breweries in Chicago is Englewood Brews looking to open their space in 2020. There are certain neighborhoods in Chicago like Wicker Park or Logan Square that if you were to say to someone you were looking to open a craft brewery there, no one would bat an eye.
The fact that Lesley Roth and Steve Marchese want to open their brewery in Englewood gets a lot of people’s attention. I had the chance to interview Lesley Roth about the plans for their brewery and about the crowd-sourced fundraiser they just launched in order to raise the money for this brewery project that want to see open soon.
I have included a link to the fundraiser for anyone of you looking to help out, indiegogo.com/projects/englewood-brews#/ and a link to their website englewoodbrews.com so that you can learn more about this project. When they announce when this place is going to open, I will be headed straight for that grand opening.
Here’s a Q&A with founders Lesley Roth and Steve Marchese:
On the website — it lists yourself [Roth] and Steve Marchese as founders of Englewood Brews. How long have you known each other? How did you get into craft beer in the first place?
Steve and I have known each other five years. Steve comes from the non-profit energy efficiency and trades world. He’s brewed beer professionally and as a homebrewer for over 30 years.
In past lives, he has managed furniture shops and led trainings on energy efficiency measures. My background is in architecture and urban design. My professional focus has been on community and economic development, working with communities to realize their full potential and build capacity towards success.
Englewood Brews was born out of the Englewood Quality of Life Plan. A neighborhood plan that provided policy and strategic direction for how the neighborhood should grow and prosper. We won the first business plan competition facilitate by the Jobs and Economic Development task force. This competition was created to encourage new business development in Englewood.
Microbreweries are economic generators and destinations, focused on serving the local community where they’re located. Englewood Brews provides much needed event and meeting space in addition to providing a platform to showcase community pride, local talent and jobs for Englewood residents.
How did you get connected to Englewood as a neighborhood? And as is a question it seems like you try to answer on the website often, but why did you feel like it was important to start your brewery in Englewood?
Both Steve and I have worked in Englewood in different capacities for over 10 years. In addition to urban planning, I have worked on residential architecture projects through the City of Chicago.
As an energy efficiency professional, Steve had personal contact with Englewood residents in assessing how to improve their homes. Englewood is a neighborhood rich in culture and a pride of place unparalleled in the city.
It was important for us to locate our brewery in this neighborhood to create an amenity and gathering space to celebrate community, close the retail leakage gap, participate in creating a positive narrative about the community, and most importantly, engage Englewood residents by providing local jobs and a regionally known destination for community programming.
What beer styles do you plan on brewing? Hazy IPAs? Barrel Aging? Sours? Do have any plans on distribution at some point?
We are focused on creating accessible and high quality beers. We are focusing on primarily continential styles that express the best of each style and feature as many local ingredients as possible.
We have partnerships with local urban agriculture organizations as well. Through our research, we have decided to focus on socializing craft beer in the community through a unique taproom experience, education, and variety.
Our beer-naming conventions are themed by Englewood mythology — people, places and events in Englewood. This is another way to reinforce connection to the community and socialize its history and culture to the consumer.
We will self-distribute to bars and taverns initially, and then package beer to be sold regionally. Large format crowlers of taproom only beer will be available as well.
How big is the brewing system that you have in planning? How much fermentation space?
We will be brewing on a 10bbl system. Our total space is 7,000 square feet, [and] 4,500 square feet will be dedicated to the production of beer. The remainder of the space will be for the taproom. Our expansion space can be used for large events such as weddings, parties, or conferences.
Do you plan on having any food at this location? Pet-friendly, kid-friendly?
We will have food trucks and feature local artisan vendors. We have a partnership with Kennedy King College’s Washburne Culinary Institute to create beer paired small plate menus with their students.
When do you think you will be ready to launch?
We have launched our crowdsource campaign which will fund the furniture creation and build out of the taproom. Construction will start in December on the production side. We anticipate opening next year.
What will this Indiegogo fundraiser go toward in the development of this brewery? How can my readers help out in addition to the Indiegogo fundraiser?
Readers can share the link, encourage their social networks to contribute and volunteer to help bring the taproom to life. The campaign is a way to engage community with ownership of the taproom, provide skill building and short-term employment for residents, and work with local non-profit organizations to design and build furniture and fixtures for the taproom.
Are their any events that readers can try some of your beer before you open your doors? Do you have any collaboration brews coming up that readers can try your beer that way?
There will be several pre-open events. Readers should like, follow us for updates. We are featuring our homebrewed protype beers that will be commercially produced in the taproom at all of our events. We are also happy to organize private tastings for groups interested.
