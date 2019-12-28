My year in review columns always change. I remember pouring over spreadsheets to pick the best beers I had by category and rating in Untappd. I have done the best events I have been to in a given year. I have done a combination of all of them.
This year I think I will pick the top five breweries I have been to this year because I had chosen for myself the opportunity to go to as many as I possibly could this year. I got to a bunch, but not nearly as many as I had hoped.
At the end of last year and start of this year Chicago had been crowned the Craft Beer Capital of the U.S. with more than 170 breweries. I had been to a certain amount of the Illinois breweries at that point, but it was my goal to make it to the rest of them.
It was my plan at the beginning of this year to get to 100 different Illinois breweries to finish the list of breweries that are registered as craft breweries in the Chicagoland area. I was able to make it to 41 of them.
I know that is not much, but I changed jobs and had a lot going on in the early part of the year this year. I will redouble my efforts in the new year. Something like 60 breweries seems a bit more attainable. There are some real hauls driving I will have to make in the next leg of this adventure, but I will definitely be able to do more in the new year.
The list as it stands this year was:
Smylie Bros Brewing (Evanston); Sketchbook Brewing (Evanston); Peckish Pig (Evanston); Bixi Brewing (Chicago – Logan Square); Alulu Brewing (Chicago – Pilsen); Granite City Brewing (Orland Park) Nevin’s Brewing (Plainfield, closed); Werk Force Brewing (Plainfield); Metal Monkey Brewing (Romeoville); 25 West Brewing (Bloomingdale); Wolfden Brewing (Bloomingdale); Itasca Brewing (Itasca); Church Street Brewing (Itasca); Adams Street Brewing (Chicago – Downtown); Steam Hollow Brewing (Manteno);Blue Island Beer Company (Blue Island); One Trick Pony Brewing (Lansing); Rabid Brewing (Homewood); and Vice District Brewing (Homewood, closed).
Also visited were Bulldog Brewing (Whiting, Ind.); 18th Street Brewing (Hammond, Ind.); Byway Brewing (Hammond, Ind.)’ Middle Brow Brewing (Chicago – Humboldt Park); Buckledown Brewing (Lyons); Blue Nose Brewing (Hodgkins); Hickory Creek Brewing (New Lenox); Tribes Beer Company (Mokena); Trail’s Edge Brewing (Frankfort); Elder Brewing (Joliet); MyGrain Brewing (Joliet); Will County Brewing (Shorewood); Mad Hatchet Brewing (Plainfield); Garage Band Brewing (Plainfield); River Hawk Brewing (Mokena); District Brew Yards (Chicago Brewing District) this venue contains four breweries – Around the Bend Brewing, Bold Dog Brewing, Burnt City Brewing, and the newest of them Casa Humilde Brewing. I am counting this as one entry; 5 Rabbit Cerveceria (Bedford Park); Oak Park Brewing (Oak Park); Exit Strategy Brewing (Oak Park); Kinslagher Brewing (Oak Park); Flapjack Brewing (Berwyn); and Twisted Hippo Brewing (Chicago – Montrose).
I visited a few out-of-state breweries of note in my big New England trip with my Scottish friends, Graeme Watt, of Cumbernauld, Scotland, and Jed Potts, of Edinburgh, Scotland. They are not terribly into American craft beer but up for a good time anytime and we visited a few breweries on our trip.
We stopped by Great Lakes Brewing in Cleveland, Ohio. Then we visited The Alchemist in Stowe, Vt., and Hill Farmstead in Waterbury, Vt. We ended up at Trillium Brewing and Sam Adams Brewing in Boston, Mass., as well. It was weird bringing these two rookies to the very pinnacle of American craft beer and them not knowing enough to figure out what was so remarkable about the beer there.
I don’t know how to divvy up the worthwhileness of these adventures. Every brewery has something to offer, and I recommended them in a brewery write-up at some point during this year. There are places that stand out to me for different reasons.
I love the District Brew Yards because I have been following the story of the Saller Brothers for a long time, back to the Atlas Brewing days, and I really like the cut of their jib. I wrote up a Steam Punk Ball they threw during Chicago Craft Beer Week some years ago and got to talk to those guys a bit.
The District Brew Yards is an excellent place with awesome food and four different breweries to choose from. It’s an awesome idea and I’m excited about what they are doing.
A quick list of some of my favorite spots this year, taking out the ultra-high quality breweries I hit out of state, were 5 Rabbit Brewing because it is an awesome little, unusual place in the middle of an industrial park with high quality beers.
I really dug Blue Island Beer Company because the bartender there. I was fiddling with my phone before I got to order my beer, and she asked me if I was “texting Jesus” which I thought was the funniest thing anyone had ever said to me in a bar.
Blue Island Beer Company has the chilliest vibes I think I have ever been in, and it is worth the price of admission. I got into an excellent conversation about beer with the bartender-co-owner at Kinslagher Brewing in the afternoon sunsetting across a sleek, modern taproom and was blown away by this old school charm and exceptional beer.
The 18th Street in Hammond as an excellent stop for me on a trip across Northwest Indiana. 18th Street had just been named top Brewpub in the U.S. by USA Today and I was glad I had scheduled the trip. I’m into the heavy metal music, barbequed meats, and good beer so they hit me right in a sweet spot. I dig what Middle Brow Beer Company is doing with their flatbread pizzas and delicate, interesting beers.
It was a good year in beer. A lot has happened that I have not had the time to write about this year. Local nano craft brewery Kings and Convicts Brewing of Highland Park bought Ballast Point Brewing from Constellation Brands in a move no one can figure out.
A few places closed, a bunch of places have opened. Hard seltzer became a thing, and I have yet to write about it. Marijuana is about to be legalized in Illinois which is going to be a big shift for the craft beer industry. I can’t wait to see what the new year brings.
If you are reading this now, then it is Saturday, you still have time to buy tickets to The Hoppy Pig’s New Year’s Eve Dinner and Get Lit Up Party, co-hosted by me, starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, ending with a Champagne toast.
I look forward to seeing you all out there, tickets for this event range from $40 for just the after party, $60 for just the dinner, and $85 for the whole deal. Tickets here: eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-pairing-dinner-get-lit-up-party-tickets-85920166531
Cinnamon Orange Milkshake Stout from Brickstone Brewery
ABV: 8.5%
IBUs: N/A
Style: Stout – Milk/Sweet
Notes: Creamy, milk stout with a burst of orange balanced with a hint of cinnamon that makes this perfect for the dark nights of the holidays.
Where to Buy: Right now you can only find this one at Brickstone Brewpub in goblets for $6.50. Will be in cans soon
