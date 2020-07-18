Black is Beautiful from Revolution Brewing

ABV: 10%

IBUs: 27

Style: Stout – Imperial/Double

Note from the brewery: “A smooth, strong Imperial Stout with roast, caramel, and dark chocolate flavors atop a soft flaked-oat body. The Black is Beautiful Initiative, created by Weathered Souls Brewing Co., is a collaborative effort among the brewing community and its customers, in an attempt to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily.”

Where to buy: You can find this one in four packs of 16-ounce cans at 3340 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago. Cost is $20, with 100 percent of the sales going to My Block, My Hood, My City.