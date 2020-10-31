This year’s Great American Beer Festival was a little bit different. From my time at GABF in 2017, we all pile into a large conference room inside the Colorado Convention Center off of the main floor where beer is actually served. Brewers file up one side of the stage, fist bump with Charlie Papazian, see their name be quickly read off and placed on the screen and it was just enough to keep up with which breweries from Illinois won so that you could live tweet it and make sure you didn’t miss anything important. There would often be a bottleneck as one brewery from Oregon or Virginia would have 10 people fill up the stage and pose for the picture so it gave you some breathing room to get your tweet together to make sure you came back and focused on the next thing.
This year’s Awards Ceremony, as with everything else in life, was totally different. In year’s past, the awards are handed out in the morning session on Saturday. This year the awards were read off on Friday evening which is a much more natural time to enjoy a beer alongside of the naming off of breweries many of us have never heard of hoping for the mention of some hometown heroes. This year Illinois beer did not bring home as many awards as in years past, but the awards we did win I think deserve recognition in this crazy, mixed-up time.
As I watched and live tweeted along with every other beer writer in Chicago, there is a moment that all of us sort of collectively took a breath and shook our head. I tweeted to check if what I saw made any sense to anyone: Blue Moon Beer Company of Denver, Colorado, won a gold medal in the hazy beer category. It is just baffling really and sort of keeps you honest. For real, anyone who makes a beer can win a category at GABF, and Blue Moon proved it.
The biggest award of the night was a gold medal in the Juicy or Hazy Strong Pale Ale that went to Penrose Brewing of Geneva, Ill., for its beer Goofy Boots. I have had this beer and it is very good. Illinois continues the trend of winning awards in the hazy category for breweries that are not sort of known for their haze beer game. Penrose produces a well-rounded collection of styles and certain hazy beers are a part of it. But like Eris and Alarmist before them, they make other things well also and this is just a part of the deal with GABF. Good work to you, Penrose, I’ll get up there someday and check the digs.
The rest of the awards Illinois won this year were bronze medals. I will list them in the order they appear on the website:
• Bronze Medal for American Lager category to Pollyanna Brewing for Lite Thinking.
• Light the Lamp Brewing surprised everyone for taking home bronze in the American-Belgo Style Ale for Still Single.
• Alarmist Brewing wins again, this time for Pantless Pale Ale which is a high-quality beer in all respects.
• English Sporting Beer takes home the bronze in the Extra Special Bitter category. One of the newest breweries in Chicago takes the medal home, Midwest Coast Brewing, which I featured in the mad dash Oktoberfest article. This is an excellent new brewery on the Chicago Brewers District. Now you have another reason to go.
Lastly, Horse Thief Hollow cleans up again with its Little Wing beer that won bronze in the International Pilsner category. I have had this beer at the brewpub in Beverly, and I really enjoyed it then. Now, all the rest of you can enjoy it as well, it wins alongside several other GABF medals for that brewing crew on the South Side.
There are no guarantees that by the time you read this column there will be any of these beers left in circulation locally. What I will say is that Pantless Pale Ale from Alarmist Brewing and Lite Thinking from Pollyanna Brewing are entirely obtainable beers. Goofy Boots from Penrose Brewing, the gold medal winner out of this year’s crop, I have seen several times in the past. That is the other obtainable beer but slightly less so probably for a little while. Little Wing from Horse Thief Hollow and Still Single from Light the Lamp you will have to go directly to the breweries to get these beers and Light the Lamp is in the far north suburbs, so good luck with that these days.
I got some rubbing from fellow beer writer, Mike Zoller of Porch Drinking Chicago for posting that I had two beers during the awards ceremony. I opened a can of Dream Fauna Pale Ale from Pipeworks and Alive in Its Jaws Double Dry Hopped Double India Pale Ale from Half Acre Beer Company while live tweeting the awards. Cheers to all the winners, near and far, and here is to sharing beers together next year.
Goofy Boots from Penrose Brewing
ABV: 7.2%
IBUs: 10
Style: IPA — New England
Brewery’s notes: “A circus full of intense hop flavors fill this next act in our Midwest IPA series. Notes of candied lime, ripe peach, and dried mango swing from your palate, landing on a pillowy wheat finish.”
Where to buy: On Untappd at the moment, it says you can this one at Moreno’s Liquors in Chicago, or Beermiscuous but these will probably sell out quickly after the awards are over. I have seen this beer at The Open Bottle in Tinley Park, Crafted Bottle Shop and Taproom.
Lite Thinking from Pollyanna Brewing
ABV: 4.7%
IBUs: 11
Style: Lager — American
Brewery’s notes: “2019 GABF Gold Medal. Our American Lager is brewed with 6 row and 2 row malted barley, midwestern corn, and clear Land of Lincoln water. Simplicity is the peak of civilization. That’s that. Stay learned. Do some lite thinking.”
Where to Buy: As of this moment, this beer is available at Craft Bottle Shop and Taproom in Mokena in 16 ounce 4 packs for around $10.
Pantless Pale Ale from Alarmist Brewing
ABV: 6%
IBUs: 30
Style: Pale Ale — American
Brewery’s notes: “Loaded with Mosaic hops for huge aroma and flavor in this dry hopped, low bitterness beauty. Solely Mosaic hops create lively aromas of grapefruit, papaya, and dank pine.”
Where to buy: At the moment of writing this article this beer was available in 16 ounce 4 packs cans for around $10 at The Open Bottle in Tinley Park.
