Ayana Smith, top left, of Bradley, talks about her book of poetry titled "My Journey Through Poems."

Putting thoughts on paper to share with the world is a daunting experience. The more creative the writing, the more intimidating it can be.

However, it also can be a cathartic process, as Ayana Smith, of Bradley, writes in the intro to her book, “My Journey Through Poems,” that “I encourage all individuals to pen their thoughts to paper because it’s very liberating!”

Featuring almost 30 short poems — with her favorite poem being “Deep” as it “sums up my journey through life” — the book now is available for purchase through Amazon and Barnes & Noble and can be checked out at Bradley, Bourbonnais and Kankakee libraries.

