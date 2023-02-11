Putting thoughts on paper to share with the world is a daunting experience. The more creative the writing, the more intimidating it can be.
However, it also can be a cathartic process, as Ayana Smith, of Bradley, writes in the intro to her book, “My Journey Through Poems,” that “I encourage all individuals to pen their thoughts to paper because it’s very liberating!”
Featuring almost 30 short poems — with her favorite poem being “Deep” as it “sums up my journey through life” — the book now is available for purchase through Amazon and Barnes & Noble and can be checked out at Bradley, Bourbonnais and Kankakee libraries.
Additionally, the book can be purchased at Afterwords in Edwardsville as well as checked out through the Edwardsville Public Library.
Smith, a social worker for Kankakee School District #111 with a BSW, MSW and LSW, answered a few questions about her latest work.
What inspired you to write this book?
I wanted to write a book to share my life journey. I contemplated what kind of book I wanted to write. I love to write poetry and songs, so I decided on poetry because an autobiography was not in my heart and spirit at the time.
My book is a true story of the events that have happened in my life. I told my story through poetry because it is an insight into the journeys that I have experienced through my childhood, [adolescence] and adulthood.
Poetry is an outlet for me to share my inner thoughts and pen them to paper! Writing is an essential part to healing and meditating one’s mindset that sends an inner sense of peace to the soul.
My hope is that when others read my poetry book, that it will inspire them to pen their story to paper and use writing as a release strategy to begin the healing process from within their souls!
When did you write the book?
I wrote my book in a span of 10 years. I chose to take my time to write because I wanted to allow myself time to breathe, grieve, heal and, most importantly, forgive not only myself but also those who caused the hurt and pain.
Also because I wanted to self-publish my book and not be restrained to a timeframe of a publishing company to produce a book within a timeframe that may have been deemed unsuitable. Moreover, I did not want to take an advance payment on a book deal just to hurry up to have my book on the shelf or printed. I self-published by book in October 2016.
I felt so overwhelmed with emotions of happiness, dedication, determination and hardwork to finally see the end product that I did all by myself — with the Lord’s help, of course!
I dedicated my first of many books to my two beautiful children, Deriyana and Nathan.
