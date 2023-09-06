author-lundmark - 1

Lifelong Bradley resident Pete Lundmark recently released his first book, “Little House, Big Family, Great Faith.”

 Provided photos

After talking with several people in need of inspiration and hope, lifelong Bradley resident Pete Lundmark felt compelled to help. This was the catalyst for his first-ever book, “Little House, Big Family, Great Faith.”

The author was born into a big family of 11 children, raised up in a simple little home in the middle of a cornfield on the eastern edge of Bradley. He was taught by his parents to have faith in himself as well as have great faith in God. This faith sustained him as he faced many hardships, trials and difficulties along his journey in life.

Lundmark partook in a Q&A with the Journal and shared information about the new book.

