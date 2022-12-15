Michael Rockert - xmas1 - 1

Michael Rockert, of Bradley, releases his versions of "Blue Christmas" and "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas." The Christmas photo was snapped by Rockert's wife, Beth, while the album artwork was created by Rockert.

 Photo provided

’Tis the season for giving, believing and grooving. Bradley native Michael Rockert is honing in on the latter with the release of his versions of “Blue Christmas” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

The inspiration for releasing his own take on these holiday classics stems from his 2007 release of a Christmas CD at local music stores.

“People loved it,” Rockert said. “People still reach out to me this time of year to tell me how much they enjoy it.”

