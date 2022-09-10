Bradley Lions to host pancake breakfast Sept. 17 Daily Journal staff report Sep 10, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRADLEY — From 7:30 to 11 a.m. Sept. 17, the Bradley Lions Club will be hosting a pancake breakfast at the Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway, Bradley.The cost is $7 for the pancake and sausage and biscuits and gravy meal. Children 5 and younger are free.Bring three or more nonperishable food items for the food pantry to receive $2 off breakfast.For deliveries of five or more, call 815-932-9180. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Your smiling face Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Your smiling face Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Sept. 7-14 Daily Journal staff report Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Sept. 7-14 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Life Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Sept. 7-14 Daily Journal staff report Sep 7, 2022 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights five local calendar events happening this week. Advice articles OVER EASY: Keeping connected Man fumes when longtime girlfriend redecorates How the inflation reduction act will lower your drug costs Woman concerned for nephew's care by her younger sister Man bites off more than he can chew with comments Fridges are forever -- and other household myths OVER EASY: The myth of perfection Daily check-in services for seniors living alone 'Family failure' refuses to enable sibling's behavior How to trap wasps and other great reader tips Finding coupons for online shopping Three's definitely a crowd in couple's budding romance Sexual abuse continues to haunt family members Local Faces Local faces: Sept. 3, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Sep 3, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. Submit photos at localfaces@daily-journal.com. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife