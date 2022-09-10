Bradley Lions Club Pancake Breakfast
Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BRADLEY — From 7:30 to 11 a.m. Sept. 17, the Bradley Lions Club will be hosting a pancake breakfast at the Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway, Bradley.

The cost is $7 for the pancake and sausage and biscuits and gravy meal. Children 5 and younger are free.

Bring three or more nonperishable food items for the food pantry to receive $2 off breakfast.

