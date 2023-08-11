Catalina Maria Johnson

Catalina Maria Johnson, Chicago-based music journalist, will present “Latin Hip Hop as a New Poetry” at Bradley Public Library.

 Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Speakers Bureau

On Sept. 7, the Bradley Public Library will host music journalist Catalina Maria Johnson, Ph.D., as she immerses attendees into the vibrant world of Latin hip hop. Drop in and learn about artists who are advancing the poetic traditions of their countries in unique ways, including Ana Tijoux from Chile, who is inspired by Pablo Neruda; and Xiutehzcati from Boulder, Colo., who rhymes in three languages: Spanish, English and Nahuatl, an ancient indigenous language.

This program, paired with slides and musical videos, will make a case for hip hop as the new poetry focusing on Latinos. Audience members can expect to enjoy a light, fun event with discussion and musical enjoyment.

Johnson is an Illinois Road Scholar who hosts and produces her own radio show, “Beat Latino.” She’s also a regular contributor to NPR, Songlines and is an editorial board member of Revista Contratiempo.

