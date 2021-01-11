Daily Journal staff report
BRADLEY — Bradley Public Library has teamed up with Northern Illinois Food Bank to provide meals for children. Similar to the free summer lunch program the library has offered for the last several years, snacks and boxed meals for children 18 and younger are available for pick-up from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
No residency, documentation, income or registration requirements. Snacks and meals are first come, first served.
Bradley Public Library is located at 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley. For more information, call 815-932-6245 or email info@bradleylibrary.org.
