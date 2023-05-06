Shredding a paper

The Bradley-Bourbonnais Rotary will host the annual shredding event on May 20.

The 13th Annual Bradley-Bourbonnais Rotary Shredding Event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon May 20 at the Turk/Ashley Furniture parking lot, 515 N. Kinzie, Bradley.

Event co-chairs Lori Gadbois and Beth LaPlante encouraged individuals in a news release to “bring a trunk-load of your personal papers, receipts, tax documents, etc. to be destroyed in a safe and environmentally friendly method. Please bring your papers in disposable boxes or bags. Just drive up and Rotary volunteers will be there to remove your papers from your vehicle to be shredded on site.”

There is no charge but donations will be accepted. No businesses, only personal papers. Turk/Ashley Furniture and Fieldstone Credit Union are co-sponsors of this event.

